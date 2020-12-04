Nahziah Carter leaves UW basketball program

More than seven weeks after he was indefinitely suspended from the Washington men’s basketball team, senior Nahziah Carter announced he will not return to the team in a tweet Friday, Dec. 4.
“After much prayer and conversation with my family, I have decided to leave the University of Washington and pursue my professional career,” Carter wrote. "Coach [Mike] Hopkins and the University of Washington has brought out the best in me. For that I will forever be thankful. Forever a Husky!💜💜💜”
The 6-foot-6 guard from Rochester, New York, was suspended from all team activities Oct. 15 for violating the Intercollegiate Athletics student code of conduct. No timeline was in place for his return.
If the senior had played, he would have been Washington’s leading returning scorer this year. The 2019-20 season saw Carter break out in his first year as a full-time starter. In 28 games, he averaged 12.4 points per game, to go with his 5.1 rebounds — both career highs. He shot 44.1% from the floor and 38.1% from three-point range, while also contributing on defense with 24 blocks and 39 steals.
“Earlier this week, Nahziah and I spoke to discuss his status as a member of our men’s basketball program," Hopkins said in a press release. "In that conversation, he informed me that he will be leaving to pursue a professional basketball career. I am in agreement that this step forward can provide an opportunity for Nahziah’s growth and development.”
Carter arrived at Montlake in 2017 as part of Hopkins’ first recruiting class and was considered proof that the new coach could recruit the East Coast. The guard quickly stood out for his high-flying, rim-rattling dunks and made 34 appearances during his freshman season. As a sophomore, Carter established himself as one of Hopkins’ best bench scorers and helped Washington claim the Pac-12 regular season championship.
The Huskies (0-3, 0-1 Pac-12), who have struggled to score the ball since starting the 2020-21 season, now continue knowing no more reinforcements are on the horizon.
Washington’s next game is a Dec. 9 matchup with Seattle U at Alaska Airlines Arena, scheduled for 8 p.m. The Huskies are hoping to end a three-game losing streak, and halt the team’s worst start to a season since 2002-03.
Reach Sports Editor Andy Yamashita at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @ANYamashita
