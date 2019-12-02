Instant: Well-rested Huskies hold off South Dakota for fourth-straight win

Going up against the best three-point shooting team in the nation, the No. 22 Washington men’s basketball team was able to stymie South Dakota in a 75-55 win.
Several poor first halves have hurt the Huskies (6-1) early this season, but that wouldn’t be the case Monday night, as they held a double digit lead after one frame and held the Coyotes to just three made three-pointers on 13 attempts. The Coyotes came into the game shooting nearly 50% from distance.
On the offensive end, the UW was led again by its talented 6-foot, 9-inch wing Jaden McDaniels, who dropped 15 of his team-high 20 points on 7-of-11 shooting in the first half, including a three-pointer. The rest of the Huskies had a hard time finding consistency, shooting just 6-of-20 aside, but still they found themselves ahead 32-23.
The second half started much like the first, extending the lead to as much as 16 before South Dakota made its move. Using a big run midway through the second half, the Coyotes still couldn’t shoot the three, sinking only one more attempt, but shrunk the deficit to four with 6:36 to go.
However, the Huskies did just enough to hold on, mostly due to a career-high 14 points from Jamal Bey in his first career start. Along with Bey, Isaiah Stewart dropped 16 to help pace the Huskies to victory.
Next up
Washington will continue its homestand against Eastern Washington on Wednesday in a potential trap game before hosting No. 9 Gonzaga on Sunday.
Reach Sports Editor Alec Dietz at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @AlecDietz
