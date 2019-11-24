Instant: Breakthrough offensive showing propels Huskies to win over Toreros

On the heels of a foul-ladden, slugfest of a game against Montana, the No. 25 Washington men’s basketball team put that performance firmly behind in its most dominant win of the season, an 88-69 shellacking against San Diego.
It was the best offensive outing in a first half for the Huskies (5-1) so far this year, as they had three players in double figures. With a focus on feeding their freshmen the ball in the first moments, Jaden McDaniels and Isaiah Stewart combined for the first 10 UW points of the game.
While Stewart led Washington in usage early on, shooting 5-of-13 for 14 points in the first half, it was McDaniels that stood out in terms of efficiency. He shot 4-of-5 from the floor for 10 first half points, and secured three rebounds with just one turnover.
As a team, the Huskies shot 57% from the floor in the half and managed 41 points with just two made three-pointers from McDaniels and Nahziah Carter.
The offensive onslaught continued in the second half, with the Huskies going on a massive 23-6 run to open up a 23-point lead midway through the frame. Washington continued to rely on McDaniels and Stewart, and had a stretch where they knocked down three consecutive shots from distance.
When everything was said and done, Stewart and McDaniels finished with 45 combined points, point guard Quade Green had 10 assists, and the Huskies shot 57.1% from the field and made seven threes.
Washington will see the court next at Alaska Airlines Arena next Monday against South Dakota at 7:30 p.m.
Reach Sports Editor Alec Dietz at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @AlecDietz
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.