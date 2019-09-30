Gameday plus 2: Reviewing UW vs. USC

The Washington football team keeps climbing up the rankings, rising into the top 15 with a 28-14 win over USC. Before we turn the page on this past Saturday, let’s get out a few more notes on the win over the Trojans.
Something new (again) from Jimmy Lake
The six-DB look is quickly becoming a new standard for the UW defense along with the base nickel package. By my count, the Huskies lined up 38 times against USC with just five linemen and linebackers in the box, and threw in four more plays with just four.
That’s nothing particularly novel. But the way defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake used all those defensive backs was.
When USC lined up for the first play from scrimmage Saturday, Washington responded with this look:
That’s Kyler Gordon lined up in press coverage against USC’s Michael Pittman Jr. And that’s Keith Taylor lined up 10 yards directly behind him, with the sole purpose of keeping Pittman from getting open deep.
By my count, the UW put out this type of bracket coverage 20 times Saturday, both against Pittman and Tyler Vaughns. At times, it wasn’t even with two defensive backs. Three outside linebackers — Zion Tupuola-Fetui, Ariel Ngata, and Joe Tryon — all found themselves on the outside directly opposite a USC wideout, with a DB giving deep support behind them.
The TEs continue to emerge in the passing game
Hunter Bryant came into the season as the Huskies’ biggest threat in the passing game (both physically and in importance), and he’s lived up to the hype so far with 23 catches for 334 yards — both career highs.
But while the spotlight is rightfully on him, Cade Otton has had a very steady season, particularly in big moments.
Washington opened the third quarter with a play-action pass, with Otton lined up right next to Hunter Bryant. The fake handoff drew all three USC linebackers, and when they recovered, two pulled off and took steps toward Bryant on the outside. Otton had the middle of the field to himself, and Eason found him right away for an easy 22 yards. Then he took safety Isaiah Pola-Mao for a 14-yard ride before finally going down.
Through five games, Otton has 10 catches for 118 yards, after getting 13 and 174, respectively, his entire freshman season. Though Otton is primarily the run-blocker of the UW tight end pair — compared to Bryant’s ability in the pass game — both have made improvements to become more well-rounded options in the offense.
“When we’re able to both be on the field and get the opportunity to run block a lot, be physical, and then make plays over the field, that’s the goal,” Otton said after the game. “When we do it really well, it’s awesome.”
Other notes
- Speaking of tight ends, check out this block from Jack Westover:
That’s all.
- Joel Whitford may have quietly had his best game of the season, averaging 44.3 yards on his six punts. USC only had two returns, one for 6 yards and one for no gains. Whitford had three punts go inside the 20 on two fair catches and one beauty that bounced straight up at the 1-yard line. The remaining punt went 56 yards to flip the field from the UW 22 to the USC 24.
Reach Managing Editor Josh Kirshenbaum at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @J_Kirshenbaum
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.