Returning to right: Christian Jones aiming for Omaha return

It’s been an agonizing year and a half for the Washington baseball team, Christian Jones, and his injured hand. On Friday against Loyola Marymount though, the junior right fielder will dig in at the plate for the first time in almost a year.
“It’s been a long road from last year — you know, missing the fall, missing the majority of the games,” Jones said. “But, right now, [I’m] 100% healthy. Ready to go.”
The first part of Jones’ road was paved as seamlessly as he and his coaches hoped, and even recruiting the right fielder was an accomplishment. Washington’s coaching staff landed Jones as a slugging phenom from Federal Way, Washington, where he was named Washington Baseball Gatorade Player of the Year in 2016.
After playing in only six games as a freshman, Jones stepped into a starting role as a sophomore, showing glimpses of his power-hitting potential. His solid postseason play helped the Huskies reach the College World Series for the first time in program history, and despite an early exit, hopes were higher than they’d been in years for Washington and its young left-handed slugger.
Then, that once smooth road hit a sudden, painful bump.
Following the end of the 2018 season, Jones, like many of his teammates, began playing summer ball. Not long after, he hurt his thumb and sat out most of the fall in hopes of returning for the regular season. But, when the injury lingered, Jones and his bat stayed dormant.
First, February ended. Then, nonconference play. Still, the thumb nagged incessantly. Jones ended up starting just three games, reaching base safely on only one occasion, before the coaches finally pulled the plug on his 2019 campaign. He’d have to wait until next year.
Now, that season is here.
“Being out the majority of the year, when Friday comes, I’m gonna be real jittery,” Jones said. “The big thing is, just right before that game, making sure myself and everybody else calms down. You know, just trust the work we put in and go about our business and do what coach has been instilling in us since day one.”
Recently, Jones’ duties have expanded to include establishing a calm atmosphere before highly anticipated games or stressful situations. Named captain for the 2020 season, he looks to draw upon his resilience gained through battling back from injury into his transition to become a leader for his teammates.
“He’s really embraced being a captain — has been a great mentor for our young guys,” head coach Lindsay Meggs said. “Whenever somebody in our program is sidelined by an injury, you can see a little bit more energy in them. He really missed playing and he’s excited to be out there.”
Meggs hopes Jones can pick up where he left off after his sophomore year, as a formidable, hard-hitting obstacle. Mostly though, the Huskies’ head coach just wants to see his right fielder stay healthy, knocking in RBIs in the middle of the batting order instead of nursing his thumb in the dugout, something Jones agrees with.
“I really just want to go out there and just play freely,” he said. “Just go about my business and lead this team to as many wins as we can get and hopefully go back to Omaha. When I can hit the ball hard, good things can happen.”
The Huskies need good things to happen too. After a letdown year in 2019 without Jones, following a promising foray into postseason relevance in 2018, the UW enters 2020 as a bit of a wild card in the competitive Pac-12.
And in what is possibly his last season as a Husky, Jones feels convinced of his team’s capacity for success.
“The biggest thing is to come in with that confidence — just go out there and be fearless,” he said. “For me, the big thing is just leading the right way, making sure every day we come with the mindset of getting better, so when the game comes, that’s the easiest part. This team has a lot of power.”
The season has powerful implications beyond team success for Jones, too.
While the junior was reluctant to discuss any personal goals, Meggs spoke confidently about the prospects of a MLB career for his captain.
“I think [Jones] will be drafted,” Meggs said. “The guys like him. They drafted him last year but he was hurt. He has to prove to them that he can stay healthy. If he can do that, he’s gonna be fine.”
Regardless of expectations or future implications following the lefty’s return from injury, no fan of UW baseball can deny their excitement at the thought of the Jones jogging out to right field on Friday.
But nobody is more excited than he is.
Reach reporter Nicholas Mendro at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @m_mendro
Like what you’re reading? Support high quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.