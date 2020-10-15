Nahziah Carter suspended from UW basketball team activities

Ahead of a season where scoring may be at a premium for them, the Washington men’s basketball team’s leading returning scorer may not even see the floor.
In a press release Thursday night, the Huskies announced senior guard Nahziah Carter will be suspended from all team activities following violations of the Intercollegiate Athletics student code of conduct.
As of now, no further comment from the UW men’s basketball team is available.
A 6-foot-6 wing from Rocherster, New York, Carter averaged a career-high 12.2 points per game and 4.9 rebounds this past season in his first season as a starter. He also shot 36.6% from three-point range, and 43.3% from the field while adding 46 steals and 25 blocks in 31 starts.
Carter arrived at the UW in 2017 as part of head coach Mike Hopkins’ first recruiting class, and the high-flying guard was a key bench contributor during the Huskies’ 2018-19 regular season conference championship. Carter is one of only two players returning to Washington with more than 20 starts this past season.
