3-2-1, football: The Daily’s primer on Utah

After missing their first Apple Cup in 76 years, the Washington football team faces Utah in an abridged week-three matchup. The Huskies fell to Utah 33-28 last November, but in an unprecedented season, everything has changed since then. Here’s The Daily’s primer on what you should know ahead of Saturday’s 7:30 kickoff with the Utes.
3 numbers to know
5: The Utes committed five turnovers in their lone game of the season against USC last week, throwing three interceptions between two quarterbacks and fumbling twice. With a veteran quarterback in grad transfer Jake Bentley under center, that may have been a product of a long offseason.
Even so, the UW offense sure didn’t catch the turnover bug during an extended offseason.
Led by the shrewd play of redshirt-freshman quarterback Dylan Morris, the Huskies have yet to give the ball away since their first drive of the season against OSU. Meanwhile, they have three strip-sacks of opposing quarterbacks. Look for the UW pass rush to feast on a weak Utah line.
93: Utah allowed just 93 yards on the ground to the Trojans last weekend. That yardage took 31 carries to accomplish, leaving USC halfbacks with an abysmal 3.0 yards-per-carry. All the Huskies have done in two games is put up 500 yards rushing on a 5.2 yards-per-carry average.
This should be an interesting matchup for the UW offense, who faces a stingy Utah defense that limited the USC offense to a significantly less-than explosive performance.
1: This stat not only represents the number of games the Utes have played this season, but it also indicates the number of players that have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19.
Utah has had a plethora of pandemic problems so far this season, which may have contributed to their lackluster performance against USC. The UW, as far as anyone outside of the organization knows, has remained relatively free of COVID-19 issues across the roster, potentially giving the Huskies an edge in safety and preparation.
2 players to watch
Jake Bentley - QB
Bentley transferred from South Carolina as a graduate student after missing all but one game in 2019 with an injury. But when healthy, Bentley held his own through three seasons as a full-time starter in the SEC, throwing for 45 total touchdowns to 30 interceptions and leading the Gamecocks to two bowl games.
He struggled in his first start in a notoriously more defensively minded conference, throwing two against the USC defense. This week, Bentley gets a second opportunity to prove his worth in the Pac-12, but he’ll have to do it against a starting UW unit that gave up zero points in three quarters against Arizona.
Brant Kuithe - TE
Junior tight end Brant Kuithe made the Pac-12 All-Conference first team during the preseason awards session, finishing ahead of the UW’s own junior tight end Cade Otton. In week one, the Trojans held him to just four catches for 23 yards, but Kuithe is a weapon waiting to happen.
If Kuithe finds a rhythm with Bentley now, having now spent an additional week with the transfer quarterback, the two would form a dangerous combination against the Huskies’ vaunted secondary.
1 recap of last week
Utah kept it close in last week’s 33-17 loss to USC, going into halftime beneath just a seven-point deficit. After that, though, they failed to find any kind of offensive footholds, scoring zero points in the second half.
Throughout the entirety of the game, however, the Utes did well to keep a potent USC offense out of the end zone, holding the Trojans to just nine points on three field goals in the second half. In fact, Utah allowed more field goals (4) than scoring plays (3) throughout the game.
Overall, they simply failed to string together any kind of offense after a 75-yard drive late in the second half brought them within one score. It should be interesting to see how the graduate transfer quarterback does against UW head coach Jimmy Lake’s defense this Saturday.
