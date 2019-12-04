Instant: Green provides spark off the bench in Washington’s fifth straight win

The No. 22 Washington men’s basketball team got another victory on its current homestand with a 90-80 win over Eastern Washington Wednesday night.
Basketball has always been a game of momentum shifts, and in the first half the Huskies (7-1) went back and forth against the Eagles (4-3) in a series of long runs. EWU was the first to strike a blow, opening the game on a 10-1 run that was quickly erased by a 20-3 run by the UW.
The catalyst was point guard Quade Green, who came off the bench and immediately ignited the Huskies’ offense to life after the staggeringly slow start. After trading blows for much of the first half, the Huskies ended the half on a 14-2 run to take a 12-point lead into the break.
In 14 minutes, Green was plus-20 on the floor with nine points and five assists.
The second half got off to a slow start, with officials calling 14 fouls in the first five minutes. It was Green again who helped the Huskies regain their composure, pushing the lead further and further until the game was out of reach.
At the final buzzer, Green finished with 20 points with eight assists and just one turnover. While Green was on the floor, Washington was plus-21.
Both Jaden McDaniels and Isaiah Stewart fouled out of the contest with over four minutes remaining, but each contributed double figure scoring. Stewart dropped 12 points and six rebounds while McDaniels scored 17.
The Huskies finished with six players in double figures.
The Huskies will try to defend their home floor against No. 9 Gonzaga on Sunday at 4 p.m. The juggernaut Bulldogs have just one loss on the season to No. 4 Michigan, and are fresh off 101-62 domination of Texas Southern.
