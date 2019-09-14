Kirshenbaum: UW secondary has familiar success against pass-happy offense

After the No. 23 Washington football team beat Hawai’i 52-20 with a defense that featured an extra defensive back on the field nearly every play, safety Myles Bryant got greedy.
“If it was up to us we’d play 11 DBs,” Bryant said, laughing.
Then he considered trying to stop a tailback running behind five 300-pound offensive linemen without any bigger bodies to help out.
“But six DBs, that’s always fun.”
Defensive coordinators Jimmy Lake and Pete Kwiatkowski began to bring out the six-DB look more and more last season. At the Apple Cup, the Huskies ran it almost exclusively against the WSU air raid. And with Hawai’i’s pass-happy run-and-shoot coming to the shores of Lake Washington, the Dawgs barely spent any time at all in their base nickel defense.
But this wasn’t just the normal dime — or in the UW lingo, “Penny” — defense of last year. There were three-safety sets and seven-DB looks. The defense rotated four cornerbacks and three safeties the whole game, taking the opportunity to open up the playbook in much the same way as the offense did with Jacob Eason slinging the ball around the field in the first quarter.
“That’s a credit to Coach Lake and Coach [Kwiatkowski],” Bryant said. “Those guys have a ton of knowledge about football, and they understand coverages as well as pass rush. They put us in a good position and provided us with a bunch of schemes that allowed us to execute today.”
When Washington’s defense took the field for the first time, it did so with just one outside linebacker. Instead, Keith Taylor moved inside to the penny position, while true freshman Trent McDuffie trotted out for his first career start in his third career game.
Taylor, who spent the first two weeks as Washington’s top corner, spent almost all of Saturday afternoon in the box at the penny, while McDuffie and redshirt freshman Dominique Hampton rotated in at corner opposite Kyler Gordon. In the end, Taylor shared the team lead with nine tackles, seven solo.
“I’ve seen his growth over the past three years, and I feel like he still hasn’t even hit his ceiling yet,” Bryant said. “The opportunity to play inside, then play inside at that nickel or penny position, it’s a credit to his football knowledge as well as his ability.”
For his part, Bryant pulled down two interceptions in the first half. He also had a sack, running straight up the middle from his safety position.
True freshman Cameron Williams added a pick of his own in the fourth quarter. Washington ended up getting 17 points off of those three turnovers.
“Hopefully, they’ll keep coming in bunches,” head coach Chris Petersen said after the game. “That changed the game for us.”
For a few select plays, Washington let its DBs completely take over, bringing out two corners, a nickel, a penny, and three safeties to stop Hawai’i’s passing attack. But even when it was just putting out six in the secondary, the UW showed that it was more than capable of holding a pass-happy offense.
“It’s always fun, because we know we’re going to get tried,” Bryant said. “Every opportunity that we have to go against a team that’s going to try to throw the ball, we want to take it.”
UH quarterback Cole McDonald finished with 22 completions, but only 218 yards, and traded those three picks for just one touchdown in a performance eerily reminiscent of, say, Gardner Minshew or Luke Falk in past Apple Cups.
In recent years, Lake and the UW DBs haven’t had a chance to flex their depth until that last week of the regular season against Washington State. But Saturday, they got to pass an early-season version a similar test, finally check off that box of the first interception, and put to rest the defensive nightmare that was the second half against Cal.
So yeah, give them a bit of a chance to get greedy.
“Oh yeah,” Bryant said. “We won today, so of course I feel better about that.”
Reach Managing Editor Josh Kirshenbaum at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @J_Kirshenbaum
