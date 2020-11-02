Preseason roundtable: What game are you most looking forward to?

Before Washington takes the field in Berkeley to face California on Nov. 7, our writers are sitting down to reevaluate the state of the football team. Check out our other roundtables about the defensive line, who will make or break the UW’s season, and the most underrated player on the team.
Now, writers Anthony Edwards, Nick Mendro, and Andy Yamashita talk about which game in this season’s shortened schedule they are most excited for.
Nick Mendro:
For the team’s penultimate regular season game, Washington is set to face Oregon, a bitter rival to whom the Huskies have lost 15 of their past 19 contests, including a devastating 35-31 fourth-quarter comeback defeat last October.
This season, first-year head coach Jimmy Lake and his squad travel to Eugene for a chance at revenge. After surrendering 35 points in last year’s meeting — the first time an opponent eclipsed that mark since UCLA did it in 2014 — Lake will look to reestablish his defense as a force to be reckoned with.
It’ll be a lot easier without having to deal with former Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert, now a standout rookie for the Los Angeles Chargers of the NFL. In 2019, Herbert gashed the Huskies’ vaunted secondary for 280 yards, four touchdowns, and no interceptions.
But 2020 is a new year for the UW, and senior defensive back Elijah Molden, who hails from a small town just south of Portland, will lead a talented secondary into Central Oregon with high expectations and a chip on his shoulder.
The last time Molden and the Huskies won the rivalry game was back in 2017, when former quarterback Jake Browning led a 38-3 beat-down of the Ducks. Since then, Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal seems to have figured out the Huskies’ strategy — at least in the fourth quarter. Before last season’s demoralizing fourth-quarter comeback, the Ducks beat the Huskies in overtime in 2018.
Who knows what lies ahead in Lake’s inaugural season at the head of a historic program. Regardless of wins or losses throughout the first five weeks, the Huskies and their fans will have a chance at redemption on Dec. 12.
Anthony Edwards:
There aren’t many options on this year’s shortened schedule, but there are a lot of good ones.
Following a 10-month absence from football, the anticipation surrounding this season’s kickoff is like none other, so I’ll go with the first game: California.
This is a revenge game, a coaching debut, and a key Pac-12 North matchup all in one.
Last season, the teams played a low-scoring, lightning-delayed game at Husky Stadium in which the Bears kicked a game-winning field goal with eight seconds remaining, handing the Huskies a 20-19 loss.
The Huskies will want to avenge their second consecutive loss to the Golden Bears, and they’ll do it with a new head coach in Jimmy Lake.
In the past three meetings with the Bears, Lake’s defense has held Cal to a measly 13 points per game. The Nov. 7 meeting will serve as the first look at a Jimmy Lake–coached team, as well as John Donovan’s offense.
California might not be the Pac-12 North favorite, but it has a solid chance considering the talent it returns on offense. A victory over Washington would go a long way in Cal’s title hopes — same goes for the Huskies.
All things considered, this should be an entertaining game, and a competitive one too.
Andy Yamashita:
If this year has taught me anything, it’s to appreciate consistency — so I can’t wait for the 2020 Apple Cup.
Searching for its eighth straight win in the rivalry, Washington will head to Pullman on Nov. 27 hoping to tie its all-time record for consecutive victories in the matchup for the first time since 1981.
However, everything won’t be exactly the same. This year’s Apple Cup will be the first for both Jimmy Lake and WSU’s Nick Rolovich as head coaches. Both teams will have new quarterbacks and new offenses, and the game might not have any fans.
It won’t be Lake’s first time matching up with Rolovich, though. With the latter at the helm of Hawai’i last season, Washington stifled the run-and-shoot offense by holding them to just 20 points. Rolovich will have access to Pac-12 talent at WSU, but Lake’s defenses have given Husky fans reasons to bet on them before, and he’ll be extra motivated to lift the trophy for the first time as a head coach instead of as a coordinator.
Seniors like Keith Taylor, Ryan Bowman, and Luke Wattenburg will be extra motivated too. Since UW’s recruiting class of 2013, no Washington players have ever lost an Apple Cup. And as illustrated through former center Nick Harris’ “We don’t lose to Cougs” undershirt following the 2019 game, it’s clearly a point of pride for the Huskies.
In 2020 though, nothing is guaranteed, and the Cougars finally winning back the Apple Cup would be an extremely fitting way for this year to end.
