UW football pauses team activities following positive COVID-19 tests

The Washington football team paused team workouts Wednesday morning following “an increase in positive COVID-19 tests within the program,” Assistant Athletic Director for Athletic Communications Jeff Bechthold said.
“The team will not practice Wednesday and will undergo additional polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing,” Bechthold said.
The Huskies were one of the only remaining Pac-12 teams to not have a practice canceled due to COVID-19 issues within their locker room.
Two of Washington’s games have already been canceled this year. Its week one matchup versus California was scrapped due to Cal not meeting the minimum number of scholarship players due to contact-tracing. Three weeks later, the Apple Cup was called off after Washington State struggled to contain the virus in its locker room and, in its place, Washington hosted Utah.
If Washington is not able to play this weekend against Oregon, it would win the Pac-12 North because it would finish with the highest winning percentage of any team in the division. The Huskies would have to overcome contact-tracing issues if they hope to compete in the Pac-12 Championship game next Friday. Teams must have at least 53 scholarship players available for a game to be played.
One of the key steps to get Washington back on the field would be King County adopting updated CDC guidance of a seven day quarantine with a negative test for high-risk COVID-19 contacts. Currently, the county has not adopted such guidelines and high-risk contacts must quarantine for 14 days.
Recent absences may provide an explanation for the uptick in tests, as Washington was missing two of its starting wide receivers, Puka Nacua and Terrell Bynum, against Stanford, as well as outside linebacker Ryan Bowman for the second consecutive game.
Reach reporter Anthony Edwards at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @edwardsanthonyb
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.