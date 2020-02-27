Stopping CJ: How Washington is trying to limit Elleby’s scoring damage

When asked how the Washington men’s basketball team could improve from its defensive performance against Washington State the last time they played, head coach Mike Hopkins immediately pointed out the obvious.
“We have to find CJ Elleby,” he said. “He’s one of the best players in the league, local kid, he’s had some great games against us … We’ve got to do a better job — you know, scorers are always going to score their points, you just have to make sure they shoot less percentages.”
The Huskies are looking to spoil the Seattle-native’s return after he cooked them for a career-high 34 points on 9-of-16 shooting with 10 rebounds Feb. 9.
Despite being the focus of the UW’s defensive game plan in Pullman, Elleby got pretty much anything he wanted en route to a 12-point win. This time around, he’ll still be the focus, but Washington’s execution needs to step up.
“Sometimes, once a great player gets going, you know, you could dribble two times toward half court and just jump and turn and shoot and it's going in,” Hopkins said. “That’s what great players do. He’s a great player. We gotta be more aware of him, he moves all around the floor, high post, outside corner, on the offensive glass, he plays so hard.”
Hopkins knows that Elleby is going to get his points. The sophomore is third in the Pac-12 in points per game with 18.6 and ranks first in field goal attempts. But without home-cooking, and in a hostile environment, Elleby has often been significantly less effective.
In the friendly confines of Beasley Coliseum, the sophomore averages over 20 points per game on a 36.5% three-point percentage. On the road, Elleby is averaging just 14.9 points, shoots under 30% from three, and just 34.6% from the floor. His turnover numbers jump up to 3.4 per road game, opposed to 1.6 in Pullman.
In just about every statistical category, Elleby sees some kind of drop-off in road contests. So while the focus will still be on the high-scoring freshman, Hopkins isn’t going to change too much ahead of Friday’s game.
“We scout the same, we do this thing, we have a lot of consistency with our program,” Hopkins said. “It’s just going to be certain players that might sub in that have to understand where he is in the game. Guys have to talk better, good defenses are connected, you’re talking and you’re aware and you have each others’ back.”
Reach Sports Editor Alec Dietz at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @AlecDietz
