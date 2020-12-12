‘He just missed it’: Green’s career high not enough to beat Oregon

For 39 minutes and 53 seconds, Quade Green couldn't miss
The senior point guard did just about anything he wanted Saturday night against Oregon. Green hit threes, slashed to the rim with ease, made pull up jump shots from midrange, and was a perfect 5-of-5 from the free throw line all on his way to a career-high 26 points.
So with the Huskies (1-4, 0-2 Pac-12) trailing by two and seven seconds on the game clock, just about everyone knew who was taking the last shot. Green inbounded the ball to senior Hameir Wright, who executed the screen handoff, and gave the Washington point guard the open look from three head coach Mike Hopkins was looking for.
“[Green]’s been a hot player, and he makes good decisions,” he said.
However, Green's shot rattled off the rim and Oregon grabbed the rebound, closing the door on Washington's furious comeback and securing the 74-71 win for the Ducks (4-1, 1-0 Pac-12). It was the shot Washington wanted, and Hopkins was happy with Green’s choice, even if it didn’t get the result the coach wanted.
“He just missed it,” he said.
Washington even being in a situation to potentially tie or win the game was unexpected. The Huskies trailed 41-31 at halftime because of 13 costly turnovers which the Ducks converted into 17 points. Additionally, early foul trouble for sophomore center Nate Roberts meant Oregon feasted inside during the first half, out-scoring Washington 26-6 in the paint and grabbing nine offensive boards.
The Huskies’ shooting was the only thing that kept them in the game. Senior forward Hameir Wright hit two threes early, and sophomore RaeQuan Battle also got it going from deep, with two threes in the first half.
It was the second half adjustments that got Washington back in the game though. Defensively, the Huskies held the Ducks to just 34.5% from the floor. Oregon’s highest scorers, Eugene Omoruyi and Chris Duarte, who averaged 19 and 15 respectively, both finished with 14 points. The UW only committed three turnovers in the second half, something Battle attributed to the Huskies calming down and executing the game plan.
“That just comes down to being poised,” he said. “We were rushing. It’s Oregon, they’re a great team, we’re a great team. We just had to slow it down.”
Offensively, the firepower came from Green. The senior scored 15 points on 5-of-9 shooting and made it to the free throw line. He also led an 8-0 Washington run near the 10-minute mark of the second half to get Washington back into the game.
Green wasn’t alone either. Junior Nate Pryor had another good showing, and was on the court for most of Washington’s comeback, finishing with four points and three assists. Roberts was impactful when he was on the court, snatching eight rebounds and ended the night plus-8, the highest plus-minus on the team. Wright added eight points and six boards of his own to contribute.
Battle was Green’s main sidekick in the attempted comeback though. He caught fire from deep, adding 11 points in the second quarter and finishing with a career-high 19. He was also efficient, going 4-of-6 from three-point range and converted an and-one with the Huskies trailing by four and 58 seconds on the clock.
“I just loved the fact that he plays exceptionally hard,” Hopkins said. “He is a guy that is a warrior, his improvement was his shot selection, and he improved it today. He was disciplined and took the shots that we want from him. He’s a very aggressive rebounder and defensive player, and he brings a lot of energy to the floor, and tonight was a great example of that.”
It wasn’t meant to be though, and Washington’s first half blunders proved too much to overcome. Green’s shot was rebounded by Oregon with two seconds on the clock, after fouling, the Huskies only had time for the senior to hoist a prayer from beyond halfcourt. While Hopkins was adamant there are no moral victories for this team, he is excited to apply these lessons to the team’s next game.
“We’ve got to be more consistent,” he said. “We’ve got to keep getting more together, getting better chemistry…We’ve been getting some good looks from our really good shooters so a lot to look forward to, a lot to get better from, we’ll just keep learning and getting better.”
Washington will return to Alaska Airlines Arena Wednesday, Dec. 16 when they welcome Montana for an 8 p.m. matchup.
Reach Sports Editor Andy Yamashita at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @ANYamashita
