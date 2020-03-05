Huskies find elusive late-game execution in win over Sun Devils

TEMPE, Ariz. — Down by 12 points in the second half of its road contest against Arizona State, the Washington men’s basketball team could have folded, as it had done in 13 previous losses in conference play.
But something changed in the UW’s 90-83 Thursday night win at Desert Financial Arena.
“We learned from all those games, that’s what changed,” sophomore point guard Elijah Hardy said. “We finally capitalized on what we learned from. It was a good thing.”
What ensued could be argued as the Huskies (14-16, 4-13 Pac-12) best stretch since Quade Green was ruled academically ineligible at the beginning of conference play. In less than seven minutes, the UW went on a 20-4 run, holding ASU (19-11, 10-7 Pac-12) to just two made field goals and running and gunning its way to easy dunks and a 69-65 lead, helping secure the UW's first Pac-12 road victory of the season.
And it was Hardy who led the charge, playing 31 minutes after just a five-minute showing in Washington’s loss to Washington State last weekend. The sophomore sparked the UW off the bench with nine points, five assists, and was a game-high plus-15 on the floor.
“Got to give it to him, he really won us the game today,” junior guard Nahziah Carter said of Hardy. “He started us, getting it back-and-forth, back-and-forth, we found open guys, hit open shots and found [Stewart] in the middle. We pressured them a little, Elijah helped us on both ends of the floor.”
Carter himself paced the Huskies’ offense, scoring 23 points to tie his career high mark, and added in five three-pointers.
Throughout the second half, the Huskies were able to cut the head off the snake, limiting Sun Devils’ leading scorer Remy Martin to 0 points on 0-9 shooting in the second half.
“He is arguably the best player in the league,” head coach Mike Hopkins said. “We did a really good job of containing him, not letting him get off. We kept him in the lane for the most part … and then we rebounded. We rebounded, that’s huge. On misses we were able to rebound. At our place, I think they hurt us on the glass. We rebounded and we were able to get in transition.”
Led by Isaiah Stewart’s effort on the defensive glass, the Huskies outrebounded the Sun Devils 40-35 and limited them to just eight second-chance points.
And then, when the dust had settled from its incredible game-changing run, Washington still had to find a way to close out a tight game. With Arizona State on the ropes, the UW withstood three ASU shots from distance with clutch shooting at the free throw line, especially from guard Jamal Bey.
Shooting just 67.3% from the charity stripe entering Thursday night’s contest, the sophomore drained 9-of-10 attempts down the stretch to break into double-digit scoring and effectively ice the game.
The magnitude of such a victory this late in the season, especially given its conference struggles, can’t be understated for the UW.
“It’s huge,” Carter said. “We kept telling you guys we’re not defeated and we don’t feel defeated. We still have aspirations of winning this thing. We’re going to take it one game at a time, you know, and this was the start.”
With just one game left in the regular season against Arizona in Tucson, the Huskies have just one more game to keep up the momentum after failing to in the aftermath of a win against Cal. With Oregon State’s defeat of Stanford Thursday, Washington is locked into the 12th seed at next week’s Pac-12 tournament, a year after it was the No. 1 seed.
Last season, and it’s nine-game losing streak firmly behind it now, Washington will take it one game, and one day at a time before trying to make a run in Las Vegas.
“That’s one one game. We played well,” Hopkins said. “We got to be able to come back and have another good game, use it as momentum win or lose. Then you’re going into Vegas. In every game that we’ve played this year other than one or two, we’ve had a chance to win. We’ve led with a minute to go in a lot of these games. We know if we execute and we play a little bit better, we can beat anybody in our league. I know they know that. Now can we go out and we can prove it?”
Reach Sports Editor Alec Dietz at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @AlecDietz
