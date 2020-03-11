Instant: Washington falls in first round of Pac-12 Tournament to Arizona

LAS VEGAS — The Washington men’s basketball team’s season came to an end on Wednesday, as it was defeated by Arizona 77-70 in the first round of the Pac-12 Tournament. The Huskies’ offense simply had no answers, and despite a valiant effort from freshman Isaiah Stewart in what was likely his last game in purple and gold, it was simply too much for one player to overcome.
Off the tip, Washington gave the ball to Stewart, who hit a baseline jumper to give the Huskies (15-17, 5-13 Pac-12) the first lead of the game. That was just the beginning for the freshman, as he carried the team with 18 points in the first half. Stewart went a perfect 6-of-6 from the field and added in three rebounds and a three-pointer, despite the deep rotation of forwards thrown at him by the Wildcats (20-11, 10-8 Pac-12).
While Stewart dominated on the boards, the rest of the Washington offense stumbled. Only four other Huskies even got on the scoresheet, and only freshman Marcus Tshohonis scored more than two. Without Stewart, Washington shot just 5-of-23, or 21.7% from the field and 0-of-10 from three. And even though the UW won the rebounding battle in the first half, the Huskies’ 12 turnovers allowed the Wildcats to maintain a 35-30 lead going into the break.
The Huskies' troubles continued out of the break though as UA went on a 6-0 run to stretch the lead to 11. Through the first six and a half minutes of the second half, four Tshohonis free throws were Washington’s only points. Freshman Jaden McDaniels’ midrange jump shot with 13:28 on the clock was his first made field goal of the game and Washington’s first of the half.
Stewart picked up his fourth foul with 11:07 left to play, and McDaniels was charged with his fourth five minutes later, though he did hit double digits in points as well. And for every Washington point, Arizona hit back immediately. The Wildcats had four starters pass the 10-point mark including freshmen Nico Mannion, Zeke Nnaji, and Josh Green and redshirt senior Dylan Smith.
Washington finally cut the Arizona lead below 10 with four minutes left, but more missed shots and failed execution ended Huskies comeback attempt before it even began. And even though free throw shooting brought the UW within seven, UA hit its free throws down the stretch to seal the win.
Stewart finished the game with 29 points, setting a new career high. He was followed by Tsohonis’ 14 and Hardy's 11. McDaniels had 10 but fouled out with a minute left. Sophomore Jamal Bey and juniors Hameir Wright and Nahziah Carter all had just two even though they all played 20 minutes or more. Washington went 3-of-23 from behind the arc as well.
Reach Assistant Sports Editor Andy Yamashita at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @ANYamashtia
