Instant reaction/analysis to UW vs. Oregon State

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Coming off back-to-back losses for the first time in four years, the Washington football team put together a dominant defensive performance in a 19-7 win over Oregon State.
The turning point
After what could have been a game-changing interception return for touchdown by Jacob Eason, the Huskies closed the third quarter with a one-play, 60-yard drive to take the double-digit lead back. Taking a handoff off-tackle, Salvon Ahmed got a couple of blocks and went the distance in one play to take all the momentum away from the Beavers.
One key stat: 1/13
Washington routinely got off the field on the defensive side of the ball when they needed to, forcing Oregon State consistently into 3rd-and-longs and holding the Beavers to just one third down conversion. Because of their early down success against the OSU offense, the Huskies were able to hold the Beaver offense to just 119 yards on offense, and held them off the scoreboard.
UW player of the game: Joe Tryon
Hot from the start, Washington’s outside edge rusher had a great day in the win. The sophomore got after Beavers quarterback Jake Luton and finished with two sacks, 4.5 tackles for loss, and seven total tackles in a dominant performance. After failing to wrap up the Utes consistently in the second half of last week, Tryon and the Huskies put together four full quarters of pressure on Luton.
What’s next for UW?
Washington will get its second bye week of the season, getting 15 days to rest up before its next matchup, a road date in Boulder against Colorado.
Reach Sports Editor Alec Dietz at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @AlecDietz
