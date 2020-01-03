Melgoza drops 31, UW improves to 2-0 in Pac-12 play

The Washington women’s basketball team jumped out early, and an Amber Melgoza layup with 15 seconds left put Cal away in a 67-64 win in Berkeley. It was Washington’s second win of the conference season, matching the UW’s two-win conference record from last season in only it’s second game.
Melgoza moved up to No. 6 on Washington’s all-time scoring list with a season-high 31 points, including the game-winning layup.
The Huskies (10-3, 2-0 Pac-12) got off to a solid start against Cal, going up 11-5 early, and finishing up the first quarter four points ahead of the Golden Bears (8-4, 0-1 Pac-12). Melgoza went 5-for-5 to lead the Huskies with 10 points in the first quarter, and sophomore Darcy Rees hit both her shots as well. The Dawgs also forced six California turnovers in the first quarter.
With the Bears shooting only 25% in the first half, the Huskies ended the first half up 12 points, 36-24. Melgoza added another eight points in the second quarter, going 4-of-4 from the line.
Washington continued its trend of tough third quarters, Cal getting four points out of the gate. The Bears started making buckets, and the Washington defense couldn’t shut them down quite as well as it did in the first half. By the end of the third, the Bears had cut the lead to six points.
In the fourth quarter, everything seemed to go right for Cal while the Huskies couldn’t capitalize off chances. The Bears only turned over the ball once, and outscored the Dawgs 10-4 in the first five minutes of the quarter to take the lead. Senior Mai-Loni Henson tied the game, but it didn’t last.
Cal regained the lead with only a little over a minute left, but Melgoza drained her first three of the night to tie the game 64-64 with a minute remaining. Forty-five seconds later, she broke the tie, and Cal couldn’t come back again.
The Golden Bears stayed in the game with 18 offensive rebounds, but only managed 16 second-chance points. Washington, meanwhile, scored 17 points off of 17 Cal turnovers.
On Sunday, the Huskies will play No. 5 Stanford at 2 p.m. The game will be broadcast on Pac-12 Networks.
Reach Engagement Editor Hailey Robinson at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @haileyarobin
