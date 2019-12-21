Huskies let lead slip through their fingers in overtime loss to Commodores

The Washington women’s basketball team got off to a strong start against Vanderbilt on Saturday, but the Commodores rallied to close the gap and take the game to overtime, handing the Huskies a 76-74 loss.
Despite coming off the bench, sophomore Haley Van Dyke led the Huskies (8-3) with 30 minutes. She also had a team-leading eight rebounds and scored 14 points for a second straight game. Senior Amber Melgoza led the Dawgs with 16 points.
“I thought TT and Haley gave us great energy, Khayla Rooks gave us great energy off the bench, Darcy gave us great energy off the bench,” head coach Jody Wynn said. “The second half, I thought there was a lid on the rim.”
The Huskies got out of the first half ahead of the Commodores by 11 points, bolstered by five first-quarter three-pointers. The Huskies shot 51.4% in the first half, against capitalizing off forcing turnovers, with 17 points from 10 Vanderbilt turnovers in the first half.
Junior Missy Peterson went 3-for-4 shooting three-pointers for Washington, providing half of the UW’s threes in the first half.
In the third quarter, the Huskies dropped to shooting only 21%, scoring only 10 points to Vanderbilt’s 18 and dropping the lead to only five points. The Commodores went from shooting 42.5% in the first half to shooting 85.7% in the third quarter, with Washington unable to slow down their offense.
A late foul by Van Dyke tied the game in the final thirty seconds, with Vanderbilt beating the Huskies 16-13 in the fourth quarter to push the game to overtime, where the Huskies only managed two points when Melgoza was fouled.
“Shots didn’t go down like they did to open up the game, and we needed to do a better job of getting ourselves to the free throw line,” Wynn said.
The Huskies scored 49 points in the first half, but could only manage 24 in the second, leading to their third nonconference loss.
“I think we could’ve been better,” Wynn said of the nonconference season. “We let three games go that were within reach to take for the win. Two of them came down on the final defensive possession — which we hang our hat on our defense right now. That stings. Are we satisfied? No, no.”
Washington will start Pac-12 play against Washington State in Pullman next weekend, playing the Cougars at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 29. The game will be broadcast on Pac-12 Networks.
Reach Engagement Editor Hailey Robinson at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @haileyarobin
