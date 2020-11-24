Cancellations set stage for Washington to host Utah this Saturday

In what was supposed to be the weekend of the Apple Cup, the Washington football team will now have four days to prepare to face a new opponent: Utah.
After the Apple Cup was canceled due to COVID-19 cases on the Washington State roster, another Pac-12 game, this one between Utah and Arizona State, was canceled for the same reason Tuesday afternoon, with virus issues continuing with ASU.
The Utes (0-1) were originally scheduled to travel to Tempe this weekend, but the Sun Devils (0-1) continue to have problems controlling the virus’s spread through their locker room and were unable to meet the minimum number of eligible players following contact-tracing protocols. The cancellation is the Sun Devils’ third straight game canceled due to COVID-19.
The recent events opened up the possibility for the Huskies (2-0) to play the Utes — and that is exactly what the Pac-12 confirmed just hours after the cancellation of Utah’s game with ASU.
Washington, which was supposed to travel to Pullman for a Friday game, will now host Utah at home this Saturday at 7:30 p.m., with the game televised on ESPN.
"I'm just so excited for our students, coaches and staff to have a chance to compete again this weekend," Washington athletic director Jennifer Cohen said. "Like we've said, they have worked so hard to get to this point and we want to provide opportunities for them to be on the field. We've had some great battles with Utah the last few years and I'm looking forward to welcoming them to Seattle this weekend."
While Washington got a late start to its season due to COVID-19 problems on its opponent’s roster, Utah was without a football game for the first two weeks while it had problems controlling the virus itself.
With virus issues cleared up, the Utes finally took the field after their first two matchups against Arizona and UCLA were scrapped. In its only game, Utah looked sluggish in a home loss to USC, 33-17. On the other hand, Washington is coming off a beat-down win of Arizona, 44-27.
Last season, the Huskies blew a second-half lead to the Utes, in a 33-28 home loss.
It has been a long time since Washington hosted an opponent in back-to-back years. The last time was in the 2005 and 2006 seasons when it hosted Oregon State in consecutive seasons.
With the newly scheduled Utah game, along with its first two home games and a matchup with Stanford next Saturday, Washington is slated to host four straight games. The original plan was for a balanced schedule of three home and three away games, but for now, the UW has only one road matchup on its schedule: Dec. 13 at Oregon.
Reach reporter Anthony Edwards at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @edwardsanthonyb
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.