UW blows out UCF in midweek matchup

Two big innings were enough for No. 1 Washington softball team in a 12-3 win over UCF in Orlando.
The Huskies (6-0) pushed across five runs in the top of the second on a rally that included five hits and saw all nine UW batters come to the plate. Then in the seventh, the Dawgs did themselves even better, sending 14 up in a seven-run rally.
Senior second baseman Taryn Atlee started the damage in the second, flaring a single into shallow right field to score sophomore right fielder Livy Schiele. Senior shortstop Sis Bates followed that with a first-pitch, two-out safety squeeze to score another run, and senior Morganne Flores blew it open with a three-run home run.
That was all for the UW offense until the top of the seventh. The Huskies piled up seven hits and two walks and took advantage of a throwing error and a botched fielder’s choice, stretching their lead to 12-3 with a five-spot.
Atlee went 3-for-4 with two runs driven in and two more scored from the No. 9 spot of the order, putting together her third multihit game of the season and raising her batting average to .667. Flores added a double in the UW’s seventh-inning rally, getting three hits and a walk and finishing a triple shy of the cycle.
Sami Reynolds, back in the lineup after missing two games with a minor injury, went 2-for-4 with a pair of RBIs — both coming in the top of the seventh, but in two separate plate appearances.
In the circle, junior Gabbie Plain (4-0) allowed three runs in six innings, striking out eight and taking the win. Junior Pat Moore finished it off, pitching a clean bottom of the seventh.
Washington will go just over 100 miles southwest to Clearwater, Fla., where the Huskies will play five games and an exhibition at the Clearwater Invitational. First up for the UW is No. 9 Alabama at 1 p.m. Thursday.
