Washington continues win streak with victory over ASU

The No. 10 Washington volleyball team didn’t put together the prettiest win against Arizona State, but secured its seventh straight win nonetheless in four sets (17-25, 25-22, 25-23, 25-19).
Senior outside hitter Kara Bajema had her 16th double-double of the season, and third in a row with 22 kills and 11 digs. She hit an excellent .413 with only three errors in the match to lead the Huskies (23-5, 14-4 Pac-12) in scoring.
The Dawgs could have been dominant, if not for a number of unforced errors. They sent a lot of balls out of bounds both hitting and serving, and it kept the Sun Devils (16-13, 8-10 Pac-12) in the game, especially in the second and third sets.
Once again, Washington got off to a slow start. It’s a problem the Huskies have been trying to solve all season, and was especially clear this weekend. The Huskies played two straight games where they dropped the first set and went on to win in four, though they certainly had more difficulty with the Sun Devils than they did against Arizona.
ASU was the better serving team of the day, acing the Huskies nine times. On the other side, the Dawgs aced the Sun Devils on three times and errored on the serve 12 times.
In the early sets, Washington was also plagued by hitting errors, with six in both the first and second sets. The Huskies got those errors under control as the match went on, but an increase in serving errors, with five in the third set meant the impact of dropping hitting errors was lessened.
In the fourth set the Huskies cleaned up both hitting and service errors, with only one of each. They hit .528 as a team, and played a much cleaner fifth set than any of their previous ones to finish up the match on a high note.
Washington will end the season at home next week, hosting Cal on Wednesday at 4 p.m. and Washington State on Saturday at 5 p.m.
Reach Engagement Editor Hailey Robinson at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @haileyarobin
