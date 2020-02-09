Instant: Elleby singlehandedly sinks Huskies in Pullman

PULLMAN, Wash. — A career night from Cleveland High alum CJ Elleby sent the Washington men’s basketball team to its sixth straight loss on Sunday as it lost to rivals Washington State 79-67. The Huskies (12-12, 2-9 Pac-12) couldn’t contain the WSU sophomore, who went for 34 points on 9-of-16 shooting with six three pointers and 10 free throws.
The first half was essentially a two-man show, as Elleby and the Huskies’ Jaden McDaniels went back and forth. WSU got off to a hot start, taking a 21-10 lead over the UW during the first eight minutes of the game.
Washington rallied back thanks to McDaniels. In his third consecutive game coming off the bench, the freshman led the Huskies at the break with 12 points, four rebounds, and two assists. He also shot an efficient 5-of-8 from the floor, and led the UW on a 9-0 run to pull within one point with seven minutes left in the half.
But just as the Huskies seemed to be gaining momentum, Elleby returned from the bench to re-energize the Cougars (14-10, 5-6 Pac-12). By the half, he had 18 points. No other WSU player had more than six. Elleby also hit two threes in the final three minutes before WSU junior Isaac Bonton sunk a midrange jumper with time expiring to give the Cougs a 38-33 lead going into halftime.
And though the Huskies came out of the break hot, temporarily retaking the lead, Elleby was relentless for the Cougars. The sophomore went on a personal 7-0 run around the 13 minute mark to keep WSU ahead.
With two minutes left, a four-point play from McDaniels cut the lead to four, but once again the Huskies couldn’t execute down the stretch. Elleby once again pushed the lead to six, before junior Nahziah Carter missed a three that could have halved the deficit. McDaniels then fouled Bonton on the breakaway, and the junior hit both his shots to essentially wrap up the game.
Up next
Washington heads to Southern California, with a match up against USC at the Galen Center on Thursday at 6 p.m. The Trojans won three straight after losing to the Huskies 72-40 at Hec Ed Pavilion back in January, but have slumped again to lose three of their last four including its last game against Arizona State.
Reach Assistant Sports Editor Andy Yamashita at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @ANYamashita
