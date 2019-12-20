Dominant first half carries Huskies to victory

A strong first-half performance by the Washington women’s basketball team put it far enough ahead of San Francisco to secure a 73-54 victory, despite a fairly close second half.
It started off as a game of turnovers, with six straight before either team scored. But the Huskies (8-2) were able to continue their success in forcing turnovers, with 16 in the first half for 13 points. The Dons forced nine but only managed four points off of those turnovers.
Twenty-five of Washington’s 29 field goals were assisted, with seniors Amber Melgoza and Mai-Loni Henson both getting five assists. Head coach Jody Wynn credited her team passing up good shots for better ones, a strategy that had the Huskies shooting at 61.5% in the first quarter.
“Everybody scored and all but one had an assist,” Wynn said. “Tonight we were able to move the ball really well, and they were unselfish. We took better shots, I thought our shot selection was outstanding. We really worked for our team’s best shot and we capitalized.”
Sophomore Haley Van Dyke led the Huskies in the first half but didn’t generate the same offense in the second half. Her 11 first-half points were good to lead the team, despite a struggle to get points in the latter half of the game, adding only three more to her total. She grabbed six rebounds for the Huskies, with four of those in the second half.
“Coming off the bench I bring an energy to the floor,” Van Dyke said. “I do a really good job of coming out really strong and getting where I’m supposed to be, so that helps, and it opens up other shots for other players as well.”
Forty-eight of Washington’s 73 points were off the bench, with senior Khayla Rooks also adding 11 for the Huskies.
“The beauty of our team right now is when we do go to our bench there’s not a lot of dropoff,” Wynn said. “Multiple players can play and can produce on both sides of the basketball.”
After a dominant 37-19 first, holding the Dons to only seven points in the second quarter, the third quarter was a much closer 17-14. While the Huskies kept scoring at the same rate, they had some trouble controlling San Francisco, who went from shooting a little over 30% in the first half to almost 50% in the second.
“They just put their heads down and started driving on us,” Wynn said. “We weren’t able to contain the ball as easily as we did in the first half. The first half, our presses were very effective and we generated a lot of offensive possessions through our presses, whereas in the second half we put a little bit more in transition and we weren’t able to contain the ball.”
The huge buffer Washington created with its first-half performance won the game. The Huskies only edged San Francisco by one point in the second half.
In her first collegiate start, JaQuaya Miller added seven points for the Huskies, as well as a key block at the end of the game.
The Huskies will finish the Husky Classic on Saturday against Vanderbilt at 4 p.m.
Reach Engagement Editor Hailey Robinson at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @haileyarobin
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.