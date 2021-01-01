Shooting problems catch up to Washington in loss to Colorado

Despite heading into the second half up by five and looking fairly in sync, the Washington women’s basketball team was unable to begin the New Year with a win, falling back into old habits after a 12-day break and losing another conference matchup 60-50 to Colorado.
As injuries continued to whittle the roster and a general lack of cohesion became evident towards the end of the year, the Huskies (4-4, 1-4 Pac-12) needed to find a change of pace and break a conference loss cycle.
But once again, shooting troubles plagued Washington. Although the team looked more confident than in past matchups and held the score within six points until the fourth quarter, it was unable to clean up the foul, turnover, and shooting consistency issues from the past.
Both the Huskies and the Buffaloes (4-4, 2-3 Pac-12) struggled to shake off the holiday-break rust in the first quarter, each committing six fouls and noticeably fighting to get the ball from player to player. The UW ended the half with 13 turnovers, and CU finished with 16.
Although Washington managed to score off several Colorado turnovers and continued to wrestle for possession, the team struggled to put the ball in the hoop all night and were simply unable to keep up with Colorado’s offense after the break.
Most of the UW's scoring burden ended up falling on the freshman guard Tameiya Sadler, sophomore center Quay Miller, and junior forward Haley Van Dyke. Still recovering from an undisclosed injury, Sadler led the team in scoring with 14 points. The trio were the only UW players that scored more than 4 points during the game.
The Huskies percentage from the field fell from 42.9% in the first half to 23.1% in the second, and both sides massively struggled from beyond the arc, where the Buffs went 1-of-13 on the night and the Huskies shot 4-of-27.
The Huskies haven’t played a close matchup since the first game of the season against SDSU, but this time they were not able to improve, or even maintain, shooting throughout the game enough to hold steady in the fourth quarter. After entering the fourth only down by one, Washington struggled with shot selection for the final ten minutes, falling farther behind as Colorado capitalized off free throws and a few shots from the field.
The most notable, and unexpected, change for the 2021 opener came in Washington’s new addition to the team, freshman Jess Finney. The 6-foot guard is part of the 2021 recruiting class, which is ranked No. 16 nationally, and is electing to play early after graduating high school in December, becoming immediately eligible to play.
The addition makes sense, as the UW was left with only nine healthy players before the holidays, but after just a week of practice, Finney struggled to score in her first collegiate matchup, going 0-of-3 of her attempted shots from the field.
Washington will look to find shooting success later this week as they continue on the road and take on Utah Sunday, Jan. 3 at 1 p.m.
Reach reporter Sydney Nash at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @sydneym_nash
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.