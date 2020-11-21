Becoming a lion: The transformation of Edefuan Ulofoshio

In high school, Edefuan Ulofoshio didn’t go by Edefuan. Instead, everyone called him Jeff.
But before heading to Washington, his position coach at Bishop Gorman, Chris Brown, made him make a promise.
“I want you to take a picture of your locker and above your locker, I want your name to say Edefuan Ulofoshio,” Brown said. “I said, ‘I don’t want Jeff to be a part of that thing anymore.’ The moment that he got his locker, he took a picture and he sent it to me, and it said Edefuan Ulofoshio.
“That to me was a day I got teary-eyed because I said, ‘Finally, this boy is proud of himself and who he is and who he has become.’”
It took Ulofoshio three cities before he was able to be proud of who he is.
Ulofoshio’s journey began at South Anchorage High School in Alaska. His coach, John Lewis, saw a kid who had loads of potential due to his love for football.
At South Anchorage High, Ulofoshio was a starter by his sophomore year and poised to be an all-conference player by his junior year. However, he never got the chance, as his family moved to Nevada before the next football season — a change which had an immense impact on Ulofoshio’s football career trajectory.
“Alaska kids, we’re already behind the curve,” Lewis said. “Without universities with football, high school football is the top dog here. If he had stayed with us for four years, I don't know if he [would have had] the opportunity.”
Going from Alaska to Las Vegas was a huge change for Ulofoshio, but like every obstacle that has been in his path, he took it in stride and with a chip on his shoulder.
Ulofoshio knew that he wanted to play football in college, and in order to do so, he knew that he was going to have to succeed at Bishop Gorman, the high school football capital of Nevada in Las Vegas.
“Each and every day he goes out there, he does the extra,” Brown said. “When practice is over, he’s the one doing sprints outside; when we’re done in the weightroom, he’s the one coming back and doing extra reps.”
Before he started playing football for Bishop Gorman, Ulofoshio already displayed his work ethic by watching footage of the Gaels’ previous games on YouTube. It was the same work Ulofoshio put in as a freshman and sophomore in Alaska, and something he continues to do as a sophomore at Washington.
When Ulofoshio first showed up to Bishop Gorman as a junior, the coaches saw a player who had everything they wanted: He was an amazing athlete, he had great length, he was very quick, he would always hustle, and he had a very high IQ. The one thing that he was lacking was the knowledge of how to properly play the linebacker position.
“I said, ‘You come be a part of the lion’s den, and I’ll teach you how to be a linebacker properly,’” Brown said. “It was a process that took awhile for me to teach him, and that was because, like I said, he never really knew technique, but what made it easy for him was he worked at 110% every day.”
Ulofoshio was at a major disadvantage among his competition at linebacker when he arrived at Bishop Gorman. His teammates already knew the scheme and how Brown wanted them to play, while Ulofoshio had to be re-trained. But when it finally clicked for him, he dominated.
As a senior, Ulofoshio filled the stat sheet, recording 100 tackles, 15.5 tackles for a loss, and adding four forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and two interceptions in 2017.
Ulofoshio was named to the Las Vegas Review Journal all-state second team for his efforts, but the most important accolade from his senior season was the 4A state championship, Bishop Gorman’s ninth straight title.
Unfortunately for Ulofoshio, though, his breakout senior season was a year too late.
No Division I school was interested in offering him a scholarship after his senior season, because they all already had full classes of scholarship freshmen.
“The recruiting process — it’s a complicated thing,” Brown said. “Again, his junior year he was just learning to play the position properly; we used him at all different positions. I knew that he was a big time DI linebacker, but he didn’t really come on until his senior year, and by that time the recruiting process had already passed.
“He actually only learned how to play the position ending of his junior year, beginning of his senior year.”
Aftering not receiving any DI scholarships, Ulofoshio had to fall back on the same mindset that he’s always had: Take it one step at a time.
“It’s a long emotional process,” Ulofoshio said. “But if you take it one day at a time and you just have the same mindset that every day you’re just gonna get a little bit better, just do everything you can to get into a good position, then you’ll see things come to fruition. One step at a time and try your best.”
Ulofoshio’s next step was to accept a walk-on spot at the UW, and by the end of his second year there, Ulofoshio was named a starter at linebacker. But even as he plays under the bright lights of Husky stadium, the kid from Anchorage is still the same player who’s constantly watching film and constantly trying to get better in any way possible.
“When he’s visiting home from Washington and he’s back in Vegas, he’s calling me to say, ‘Hey coach, can we go work on some drops? Can we go work on some reads? Can we go work on some different position stuff?’” Brown said. “When he comes home from Washington it’s not a vacation. It’s still work, because he constantly wants to be the best.”
The significant difference in Ulofoshio, however, is that he’s finally proud of who he is. Jeff is a thing of the past; Edefuan is the present.
Ulofoshio is no longer just a shy kid. Now, he’s a lion. He has overcome all the odds and obstacles by simply knowing what needed to be done.
“I don't think I necessarily expected to be here, but I just knew that in order to get here, I have to work really hard and just to focus on improving,” Ulofoshio said. “So when I meant like, bet on myself, I didn’t envision myself being here. But I just knew what it took, how much work I had to put in.”
