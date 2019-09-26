Huskies ready for action after extra days rest

The No. 10 Washington men’s soccer team jumped back into the top 10 of the United Soccer Coaches poll after a 2-0 victory over San Diego State and a 5-0 trouncing of UCLA at home. The Huskies (7-1-0, 2-0-0 Pac 12) are now enjoying a week break before their next game.
“These couple of days off are important because it gives our guys time to heal,” head coach Jamie Clark said. “Instead of being completely worn out, we now have a chance to hit the reset button and approach the game with a different mindset.”
Players such as Freddy Kleemann, Lucas Meek, and Imanol Rosales agreed that the team needed extra time to recover and refocus because the tough road schedule earlier in the season took a lot out of them.
“Having this week to recuperate could make a big difference in our season,” Kleemann said. “Our ultimate goal is to win the Pac-12 title and in order to do that, we have to be at the top of our game.”
The UW will stay at Husky Soccer Stadium to face Portland in a non-conference match on Sunday at 4 p.m. The Pilots are sitting at a 4-2-1 record and riding a two-game winning streak as they head to Washington.
“We don’t play against them very often so it’s hard to predict what their game plan is,” Clark said. “I do know that they beat a very good Northridge team that we lost to so it should be an interesting challenge.”
Washington comes into this game with a perfect 4-0-0 record at Husky Soccer Stadium and have only allowed one goal at home during that stretch, which was in the season opener against Denver. The UW have recorded six shutouts in its eight games this season.
The Huskies are undefeated this season when scoring the opening goal and Clark hopes that trend can continue through this game and the remainder of the season.
“When we are able to score early, it allows us to stay compact and force the other team to make something happen,” Clark said. “Our defense does a great job of turning the opponent’s greatest strengths into their greatest weaknesses.”
Reach sports reporter Le Bui at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @LeBui18
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.