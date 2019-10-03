Carr’s goal lifts Huskies over No. 20 Bears

The Washington women’s soccer team picked up its fourth straight win by a margin of 1-0 over No. 20 California.
The defining play of the game started from co-captain Taylor Sekrya who launched a set piece from beyond the midfield into the box. Olivia Van der Jagt got her head on the ball to advance it up to an open Makena Carr who finished the play by sneaking it past the Cal keeper.
This was Van der Jagt’s first point of the season, who led the team in points a year ago.
That was all the Huskies needed to pick up its second road win against a ranked opponent this season.
Had it not been for the second half goal, this game may have been defined by how close the Huskies got to scoring goals today.
The UW actually did get on through the back of the net, but it came just a second after the halftime horn was blown. In the 60th minute, a Summer Yates corner kick rattled into the goal, but Vanessa Millsaps got called for an elbow in the box to wipe that score off the board.
Washington totaled 11 shots in the game and was able to get 55% of those shots on target. Millsaps led the team with four shots and two on frame.
The first half featured a few opportunities for both teams, but it was the Huskies that came out more aggressive. Within the first four minutes, Washington had already earned three corner kicks and tallied 10 in the whole game. The Huskies only allowed one corner kick for the Bears all afternoon.
The ball spent a lot of time on the Cal half of the field early, which yielded five shots for the UW. The Bears would try to utilize its speed to get behind the aggressive Dawg attack, but the backline was able to kill those chances and keep the Bears scoreless at the break.
The UW defense only allowed two shots on goal all afternoon, and keeper Siena Ruelas saved both of them to bring her season total up to 12.
This was head coach Lesle Gallimore’s final game with the Huskies against her alma mater Bears, where she played and coached.
Washington will now head to Palo Alto to take on No. 2 Stanford for an even bigger test Sunday at 3 p.m.
