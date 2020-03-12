Washington to wrap regular season as they host Seattle Pacific

The No. 11 Washington gymnastics team will host No. 62 Seattle Pacific in its final regular conference meet on Saturday a week before Pac-12 Championships. This will be the Huskies’ senior night, hoping to finish the season off on a high note.
The Huskies had their first and only double meet weekend of the season this past weekend, placing second in each meet, however they earned their first 197 on the road at Oregon and fell short at Denver. However, having two competitions in a weekend wasn’t an easy thing for the Huskies.
“This is all practice and getting us ready for regionals, there's a lot of outside factors that made it harder and it was grittier and it's we're trying to make it harder than it will be at regionals,” senior Madison Copiak said. “When we get to regionals, we'll be ready to take on the challenge and ready to thrive.”
Competing twice in a weekend is uncommon in most sports, especially gymnastics which is tough on the body. Yet, in preparation for the regionals, it is almost an essential because of the format of the competition.
“All those factors are going to make regionals that much easier, just putting us through these gritty, uncomfortable money moments are gonna make us better,” Copiak said. “We gotta keep doing that in practice, and it's gonna help us when we get to regionals.”
According to Washington Athletics, they are modifying home event attendance policy in agreement to Gov. Jay Inslee’s policy of limiting crowd size events down to 250. In spite of a limitation on the crowd, the Huskies will use their home arena to its potential advantage.
“We've been able to start off strong at quite a few meets this year but at Denver, we kind of blacked that fire and initial dialed in energy,” Copiak said. “Ring a game that this week so we can implement that down in our home arena and really take advantage of this opportunity.”
Though their entire home crowd will no longer be in attendance, using their own equipment and being surrounded by family in the smaller crowd will give the team the comfort and energy to end their season strong against a local rival.
Since it is also the Huskies’ senior night, it is an important afternoon to tune in to the details one last time at the end of the season. Senior Micheala Nelson who has been consistent in her bars and beam performances, also earning a career-high on bars with a 9.850 at No. 4 Utah.
“I think at Utah, we really showed what we're capable of and put up a really good score,” Nelson said. “I think we just want to keep doing that because the more we practice it in competition, it's going to show up for us when we need the motion at Sub Regionals Pac-12.”
