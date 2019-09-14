Instant reaction/analysis from UW vs. Hawai’i

The No. 23 Washington football team took out some frustration against Hawai’i, jumping out fast and holding on in the second half in a 52-20 win over the Rainbow Warriors.
The turning point
The Huskies (2-1, 0-1 Pac-12) had another shaky third quarter, and found what had been a 31-point lead slashed to just 18 going into the fourth. The Dawgs responded with their most complete drive of the day, going 75 yards on 11 plays in just under five minutes.
Jacob Eason found Hunter Bryant across the middle twice in the drive, once on third-and-5 for 30 yards and once for 17 to get the Huskies in the red zone. Richard Newton punched it in from a yard out for his second touchdown of the night.
One play into the ensuing Hawai’i drive, Kyler Manu tipped up a Cole McDonald pass and Cam Williams came down with it for his first career interception. Washington took over at the Warriors’ 31-yard line, and six plays later, Newton was in the end zone again to make it 52-20.
UW player of the game: Myles Bryant
Washington came into the day still looking for its first takeaway of the year on defense. Two plays into Hawai’i’s first drive, Bryant fixed that, jumping a comeback route for his first pick since 2017. Later in the first half, he doubled his total, ripping a ball out of a wide receiver’s hands to give the Huskies the ball back.
In between, he added a sack and finished with four total tackles.
One key stat: 247.6
Jacob Eason let it fly in the first half, and he didn’t miss much, going 13-for-16 for 199 yards and three touchdowns, good for a 247.6 passer rating. All three of those touchdowns were on plays of at least 28 yards, and went to three different receivers.
Where does UW go from here?
On the road for the first time this season, and with some momentum. The Huskies will head to Provo, Utah, to take on BYU. The Cougars (2-1) bounced back from a close loss to Utah in the Holy War with two wins over Power 5 opponents, and took down USC in overtime at home today.
Reach Managing Editor Josh Kirshenbaum at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @J_Kirshenbaum
