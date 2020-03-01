Simpson leads a patient Husky lineup in series-clinching win over UCI

Freshman first baseman Will Simpson had a career day, and the Washington baseball team showed great restraint at the plate in Sunday afternoon’s 12-2 victory over UC Irvine to take the series. UW head coach Lindsay Meggs’ team stymied the Anteaters in all facets of the game to give him his 300th win at the UW.
Headlined by Simpson’s two-run double in his second at-bat of the second inning, the Huskies (7-3) scored seven runs in that inning alone. Six different players recorded RBIs in that frame, five hits matched their total from the entirety of Saturday afternoon’s sluggish performance.
The inning also featured some creativity from Meggs. The skipper sent freshman third baseman Christian Dicochea home on a suicide squeeze bunt from senior shortstop Ramon Bramasco, who picked up his sixth RBI of the season.
Simpson added another three RBIs on a bases-clearing double in the eighth to give himself six on the afternoon, seating himself firmly into the throne atop the team RBI leaderboard. The two-bagger extended the lead to 12-2 and erased any Anteater hopes at a comeback.
“I was really hunting the fastball, really trusting that,” Simpson said. “I didn’t want to chase a lot of offspeed pitches, so I just hunted the fastball, and that works out well.”
Simpson entered the game hitting .115 with three RBIs. Saturday’s 2-for-3 performance might be the boost he needed to jumpstart a promising 2020 campaign.
Another freshman, Dicochea, drove in two runs on two hits and a walk. In total, Husky freshmen drove in nine of the team’s 12 total runs in an inspiring performance.
He’ll be especially happy with how his team performed in key moments. UW hitters recorded all eight of their knocks with runners on base, going 5-of-11 with runners in scoring position, hitting best when it mattered most. The batting order finished with a strikeout-to-walk ratio of 7-to-9, as three freshmen tallied four of the team’s seven walks.
The Husky pitching staff, meanwhile, didn’t have a lot to worry about behind a season-high 12 runs. Aside from a lead-off double and eventual score for UCI (5-5) junior left fielder Jake Palmer, the Huskies’ junior starter, Logan Gerling, held the Anteaters in check through four innings.
He vacated the mound for sophomore reliever David Rhodes, who allowed one run in four solid innings of long relief. Overall, pitchers limited UCI to three walks, scattering seven hits and, most importantly, refusing to let innings get out of hand.
Junior center fielder Braiden Ward drew a walk in the Huskies’ explosion in the second, increasing his on-base streak to 10 games. Ward’s contribution added to a convincing 180-degree turnaround from yesterday’s one-sided defeat.
“I thought it was great that we kind of answered after having a long one yesterday,” Meggs said. “It’s nice to see guys come back with a lot of energy and competing at the plate. It was a good win for our program.”
Reach reporter Nick Mendro at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @m_mendro
