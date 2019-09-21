Instant reaction/analysis from UW vs. BYU

PROVO, Utah — The No. 22 Washington football team got off to fast starts in both halves in a 45-19 win over BYU.
The turning point
BYU had about as much momentum at halftime as a team down 12 points could, scoring on its last two drives of the second quarter and getting the ball to start the third. It only swung further on the first play of the half, when Joe Tryon was ejected for targeting.
Three plays later, true freshman Trent McDuffie forced and recovered a fumble to give the Huskies the ball right back. Washington went right down the field, going 52 yards on three plays and ending up in the end zone on a Jacob Eason slant to Andre Baccellia.
That kicked off a third quarter which the Huskies won 21-0 to put the game fully out of reach.
UW player of the game - Jacob Eason
There’s just no avoiding it: Jacob Eason put on a clinic against the Cougars, going 24-of-28 for 290 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception. Eason started the game on fire, completing 18 of his 20 first-half passes and throwing for Washington’s first two touchdowns. His completion percentage didn’t dip much as the day went on, finishing at 86%.
So far this season, Eason has thrown for at least 260 yards and three touchdowns in all three of the UW’s wins.
One key stat - 177
This is pretty much a secondary Player of the Game here. Senior wideout Aaron Fuller may have had the all-around best game of his career, going for 177 all-purpose yards in the win. Ninety-one of those came through the air, where his eight catches tied a career high (which was coincidentally set last year against BYU).
But what made Fuller’s day was his 88-yard punt return in the third quarter to push the score to 38-12. It’s Fuller’s first career return touchdown, and the first special teams touchdown UW has scored since Dante Pettis graduated.
Where does UW go from here?
Back home, where the Huskies will finally get to play in front of an in-school crowd. Washington will host USC, which could well come to Montlake ranked after taking down No. 10 Utah in Los Angeles on Friday.
