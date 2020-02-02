Late comeback isn’t enough as Huskies fall to Cal in overtime

Amber Melgoza led the Washington women’s basketball team to a late fourth-quarter comeback, but the Huskies couldn’t pull off an overtime win, falling 81-74 to Cal.
Melgoza scored 35 points for the Huskies (10-11, 2-8 Pac-12), including 14 in the 20-6 run that tied up the game at the end of the fourth quarter. She became the 14th Husky to score 1500 points in their career.
Cal got off to a big early lead, and while four quick points late in the first quarter got the Huskies closer, they couldn’t close the gap before Cal went off running again. The first quarter ended 22-14 in Cal’s favor, and Washington didn’t do much to turn it around in the second quarter.
There was 4:30 remaining in the half before the Huskies got their next points, a jumper from Amber Melgoza. Before that point, the Golden Bears (9-12, 1-9 Pac-12) were doubling them 31-14.
The Huskies outscored the Golden Bears by six points in the third quarter, not nearly enough to close the deficit. Sophomore Quay Miller ended the third quarter with the and-1 to bring the Huskies a little bit closer, but they still ended the quarter down by 11.
Miller scored a career-high 13 points in the game, adding two blocks and five rebounds.
While the Huskies overcame the deficit, it wasn’t enough to win the game once they made it to overtime, where Cal outscored Washington 14-7.
Washington will host the mountain schools next week, playing Utah at 7 p.m. on Friday and Colorado at noon on Sunday.
Reach Engagement Editor Hailey Robinson at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @haileyarobin
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.