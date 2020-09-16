You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Big Ten football returns leaving Pac-12 as lone spring football holdout

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Big Ten football returns leaving Pac-12 as lone spring football holdout

Husky Stadium sits empty on May 13, 2020. All team wide activities for all sports have been cancelled for spring quarter, leaving athletes to train at home.

Pac-12 football may not be so far away after all.

More than a month after the Pac-12, along with the Big Ten, announced it would postpone college football until the spring, the latter has officially reversed its decision. After facing pressure from players, coaches, parents, and fans, the Big Ten announced Wednesday it will resume its football season Oct. 23, leaving the Pac-12 as the only Power Five conference not playing college football this fall.

But it may not be like that for long. According to reports from the Mercury News’ Jon Wilner, Pac-12 CEO’s will meet Sept. 18 to address scheduling for both football and basketball. The NCAA Division I council also announced Wednesday the college hoops season will begin Nov. 25.

The Big Ten’s decision comes following the conference's new ability to rapidly test for COVID-19 and the introduction of comprehensive cardiac screening for players who test positive. 

Testing is not a problem for the Pac-12, as it already has a partnership with Quidel — a COVID-19 testing company — that gives the conference the ability to get test results back in 15 minutes. Following its announcement of the partnership earlier this month, the Pac-12 had been eyeing a return-to-play date in November. 

Instead, the hold-up for the Pac-12 has been communication between commissioner Larry Scott and the governors of Oregon and California. Scott has previously said restrictions in California and Oregon will not allow any of the six Pac-12 schools in those states to practice, let alone play games.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, however, recently said that nothing in the state rules is actually preventing teams from playing, and Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has now granted Oregon and Oregon State exemptions to begin football.

Reports from Wilner also say Newsom’s office has since reached out to USC officials to modify California’s current 12-person practice rule. However, in Oregon, Brown said in a press release the Pac-12 will have to submit written protocols to the state’s health authority and governor’s office. 

According to the UW Athletic Department’s last emailed COVID-19 update from Sept. 9, none of the 358 students tested came back positive. The school has administered 1,513 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests, according to the News Tribune, and seen 15 positive tests since athletes returned to campus June 15. There are about 650 athletes between Washington’s 22 varsity sports. 

The pressure is now back on Larry Scott to make a decision regarding the start-up of fall football. 

Reach reporter Nathan Mathisen at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @NathanMathisen

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.