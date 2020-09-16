Big Ten football returns leaving Pac-12 as lone spring football holdout

Pac-12 football may not be so far away after all.
More than a month after the Pac-12, along with the Big Ten, announced it would postpone college football until the spring, the latter has officially reversed its decision. After facing pressure from players, coaches, parents, and fans, the Big Ten announced Wednesday it will resume its football season Oct. 23, leaving the Pac-12 as the only Power Five conference not playing college football this fall.
But it may not be like that for long. According to reports from the Mercury News’ Jon Wilner, Pac-12 CEO’s will meet Sept. 18 to address scheduling for both football and basketball. The NCAA Division I council also announced Wednesday the college hoops season will begin Nov. 25.
Source: #Pac12 CEOs meeting Friday and all football and basketball calendar issues will be on the table. Vote not necessary to move forward. Any decisions subject to lifting of county restrictions.— Jon Wilner (@wilnerhotline) September 16, 2020
The Big Ten’s decision comes following the conference's new ability to rapidly test for COVID-19 and the introduction of comprehensive cardiac screening for players who test positive.
Testing is not a problem for the Pac-12, as it already has a partnership with Quidel — a COVID-19 testing company — that gives the conference the ability to get test results back in 15 minutes. Following its announcement of the partnership earlier this month, the Pac-12 had been eyeing a return-to-play date in November.
Instead, the hold-up for the Pac-12 has been communication between commissioner Larry Scott and the governors of Oregon and California. Scott has previously said restrictions in California and Oregon will not allow any of the six Pac-12 schools in those states to practice, let alone play games.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom, however, recently said that nothing in the state rules is actually preventing teams from playing, and Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has now granted Oregon and Oregon State exemptions to begin football.
Reports from Wilner also say Newsom’s office has since reached out to USC officials to modify California’s current 12-person practice rule. However, in Oregon, Brown said in a press release the Pac-12 will have to submit written protocols to the state’s health authority and governor’s office.
Sources: After speaking to #Pac12 commish Larry Scott, Newsom’s office reached out to #USC officials. Plan is to fast track revision to controversial 12-person cohort max. That shifts focus to local health, an easier hurdle for the schools. This is big.— Jon Wilner (@wilnerhotline) September 16, 2020
According to the UW Athletic Department’s last emailed COVID-19 update from Sept. 9, none of the 358 students tested came back positive. The school has administered 1,513 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests, according to the News Tribune, and seen 15 positive tests since athletes returned to campus June 15. There are about 650 athletes between Washington’s 22 varsity sports.
The pressure is now back on Larry Scott to make a decision regarding the start-up of fall football.
Reach reporter Nathan Mathisen at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @NathanMathisen
