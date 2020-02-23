Late game magic continues with Lynch walk-off blast

Two days after hitting a walk-off home run against Wisconsin, freshman Kelley Lynch did it again for the No. 2 Washington softball team.
Stepping to the plate in the seventh with a tie game, Lynch came face-to-face with another star freshman: No. 25 Northwestern’s Sydney Supple. After taking a first pitch strike, Lynch sent the next offering deep over the fence in left center, landing in nearly the exact same spot she hit her walk off Friday. The solo shot lifted Washington to a 3-2 victory.
For once it looked like the Huskies (15-1) would be playing in a different style of game.
Knotted at 2-1 through six innings, the game had turned into a game of missed opportunities for both teams. The Huskies trotted Lynch against the Wildcats (5-9), for her fifth start of the year against a top-25 team. The freshman struggled with her command though, walking four and hitting two batters. However, the freshman limited the damage with only one hit and one run allowed in 3 2/3 innings of work.
After falling behind early, the UW responded with two runs in the second inning. Redshirt sophomore Livy Schiele got the inning going with a single, her sixth hit in the last three games. Sophomore Ari Quiñones then followed with her fifth hit of the year, matching her 2019 season total, to put two on with no outs. A Taryn Atlee RBI groundout and Morganne Flores single plated two runs to put the Huskies ahead 2-1.
While the Wildcats had many chances to tie or take the lead, the game was highlighted by a combined 22 runners left on base.
Northwestern was gifted several chances by Washington pitchers, drawing a combined six walks off of Lynch and junior Pat Moore, but failed to take advantage of the opportunities, scoring only one run until the seventh inning.
Washington also had its share of scoring threats. The Huskies loaded the bases in the sixth but were unable to add any additional run support for relief pitcher Gabbie Plain, who trotted out in the seventh to close out the game.
Down to their final strike, the Wildcats tied the game against Plain on an RBI single from freshman Angela Zedak, tying the game at two.
With so many come-from-behind victories this season, the Huskies were trying to avoid being on the opposite end of the spectrum. Lynch made sure that didn’t happen, hitting her team leading sixth home run of the season and fourth of the tournament, giving Washington its ninth victory in a row, and fifth of the year over a top-25 team.
Washington will again head to California next weekend for the Judi Garman Classic which will be headlined by its game against No. 4 Texas on Friday at 3:45 p.m.
Reach reporter Anthony Edwards at sports@daily.uw. Twitter: @edwardsanthonyb
