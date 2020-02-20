Huskies spread out across the country ahead of Nationals

The Washington track and field is spread out all across the country this weekend as UW’s athletes compete, gearing up for indoor Nationals and the upcoming outdoor track season.
In North Carolina, the men’s distance medley relay will be competing at the JDL DMR Invitational in hopes of running a fast enough time to qualify for Nationals in March. In order to qualify, the team needs to run a time that is ranked inside of the top-12 times nationally, which means the team would need to run about a 9:31 to qualify.
Meanwhile, back at Dempsey Indoor, several Huskies will be competing at the Last Chance College Elite Meet on Friday, Feb. 21. The meet is a great opportunity for many of the younger athletes to put up strong times as the indoor season winds down and they begin to focus on the upcoming outdoor season that will begin in late March.
If they qualify, the Washington athletes not competing this weekend will compete the next at either the MPSF Championships next weekend at Dempsey Indoor or at the USATF Indoor Championships in Albuquerque, New Mexico, March 14-15.
Reach reporter Nick Lombroia at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @lombroia
