Pro Huskies Highlights: Osahor’s coaching gig, Sample’s productive day, and Moberg’s new deal

Athletes don’t stop repping the UW after they leave Seattle. Welcome to this week’s edition of Pro Husky Highlights, where The Daily recaps the exploits of former Washington athletes.
Chantel Osahor: NCAA, Arkansas Razorbacks
Following a brief stint in the WNBA, Chantel Osahor decided to join forces with former Washington women’s basketball coach Mike Neighbors on the staff at the University of Arkansas. Thanks to Osahor’s help as an assistant coach, the Razorbacks have won four of 2020 campaign’s first five games.
During her time with the Huskies, the 2017 WBCA All-American not only broke the school’s all-time rebounding record, but helped lead the Huskies to three NCAA Tournament appearances, including a trip to the 2016 Final Four.
Since graduating, Osahor spent time with the WNBA’s Chicago Sky and the Minnesota Lynx. She also served as the Graduate Manger at Drake University, before taking the job at Arkansas.
Drew Sample: NFL, Cincinnati Bengals
In the absence of Cincinnati’s starting tight end, third-year pro Drew Sample stepped up for the Bengals, hauling in four receptions for 40 yards in a Week 12 loss to the Giants.
Sample last played for the Huskies in the 2019 Rose Bowl, where he caught two passes, including one touchdown against a stout Ohio State defense. Later that year, he went on to win the Iron Husky Award at UW’s postseason banquet for his stellar performance in the weight room.
Since leaving Washington, Sample was taken with the 52nd overall pick in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He’s spent each of his first three seasons with the Bengals, but is still looking to secure his first professional touchdown.
James Moberg: USL Championship, Real Monarchs
Former Washington men's soccer player James Moberg became the longest tenured player on the Real Monarchs roster when he signed a two-year extension with the team earlier this month. The five-year veteran defender has tallied three goals and four assists over the combined 90 regular season matches that he has competed in with the franchise.
During the 2020 campaign, he led the team in both interceptions and blocks, while helping lift Real Monarchs to the USL Championship Title.
As a senior at the University of Washington in 2015, Moberg received a preseason All-Pac-12 selection, but played in just six games before a knee injury ended his season. He finished his career with the Huskies with 10 goals.
