Huskies clinch first road win of the season, beat Sac State 6-1

The Washington men’s tennis team bounced back from a tough loss in Hawai’i, winning 6-1 against Sacramento State in the first of two back-to-back matches this weekend.
The Huskies (7-4) depended on No. 1 junior duo Jack Davis and Alexis Alvarez to clinch the doubles point after the No. 3 pair sophomore Ewen Lumsden and freshman Kailuhia Lam lost 0-6 and No. 2 sophomore pair Adam Torocsik and Jack Pulliam won 6-1.
Davis and Alvarez finished with a win in a close 7-5 set, sending Washington into singles with the lead against the Hornets (1-6).
Freshman Brandon Wong was the first to win at No. 3 singles for the Huskies, ending his match 6-1, 6-2. Lumsden followed with a 6-1, 6-2 win at No. 2.
Pulliam secured Washington’s first road match with his 6-3, 6-1 win at No. 4 and with the match decided, senior Liam Puttergill won 6-4, 6-2 at No. 5.
Davis was the only loss of the day, losing in a third set tiebreaker 4-6, 6-4, 5-10.
Alvarez’s 1-6, 6-1, 6-4 win at No. 6 followed, ending the match with a 6-1 win over the Hornets.
Washington will play its second match of the weekend on Sunday at noon against UC Davis.
Reach reporter Sydney Nash at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @sydneym_nash
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.