Bajema leads Dawgs to victory over San Diego

Senior Kara Bajema had 23 kills to lead the No. 13 Washington volleyball team to a 3-1 (25-20, 20-25, 25-19, 29-27) win over No. 21 San Diego on Saturday. It was the Bajema’s 12th career game with 20-plus kills.
Bajema had only six kills through the first two sets, but turned on her game for nine kills in the third set alone and eight in the fourth. She nearly doubled the Husky with the next-most kills, junior Samantha Drechsel, who had 12 kills in the match.
With two block assists and an ace, Bajema scored 25 of the UW’s 73 total points in the match.
Washington’s serving looked improved as well, with five separate Huskies serving an ace each. The team had 11.5 blocks, with a team-leading 6 total blocks from junior middle blocker Lauren Sanders.
The first set was rough for both teams, with Washington hitting .194 and San Diego hitting only .059. Both teams had the help of their opponents’ errors, and the Huskies won the set with a block at match point.
While the second set saw a much improved .379 hitting percentage from the Huskies, Bajema had only two kills. Missing her scoring touch, Washington couldn’t catch up to the Toreros and their much improved .545 hitting percentage with 21 kills.
Bajema turned things around for the Dawgs in the third set with nine of Washington’s 17 kills. Several early errors by San Diego helped the Huskies along to their largest margin of victory in the match. The fourth set was much closer as it was forced past the normal 25 points. Washington had six attack errors, while San Diego had nine, but it was a kill by Bajema and a block by senior Avie Niece and sophomore Ella May Powell that secured the two points needed to win the match for Washington.
The Huskies will wrap up their weekend in Hawaii against the Rainbow Wahine on Sunday at 8 p.m. The match will be livestreamed on BigWest.tv.
