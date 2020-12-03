Poor second half sends Washington to worst start since 2002-03 after loss to Utah

For 34 minutes, the Washington men’s basketball team looked like it might win its first game of the season.
An offensively sound first half and improved rebounding kept Washington in striking distance, and trailing Utah 51-40 with 15 minutes left in the second half, the Huskies (0-3, 0-1 Pac-12) went on a two-minute, 6-0 run.
Hoping to give his star perimeter player a short break before the final stretch, UW head coach Mike Hopkins pulled senior point guard Quade Green, inadvertently triggering a 13-0 run by the Utes and consigning the Huskies to a third consecutive loss as Utah ran out 76-62 winners.
Thursday’s defeat makes this the first time since the 2002-03 season that Washington has lost its first three games of the season.
“I just felt like we hit a wall,” Hopkins said. “We took some bad shots, they got out in transition, and it just hurt us. It was like a steamroller.”
Part of Hopkins’ disappointment comes from the fact that the Huskies' first half was the best 20 minutes it had played all season. Playing in its third game in the past five days, Washington started Thursday’s game with an energy that had been missing in the defeats to No. 2 Baylor and UC Riverside.
The Huskies jumped out to an early 5-0 lead, and held on for most of the first half. Green had another solid performance, dropping 14 points on 5-of-10 shooting to go with three assists. Sophomore forward Nate Roberts stepped up in the rebounding game, securing eight boards in the first half, and sophomore center Riley Sorn made an impact off the bench in his first significant action of the season.
“In the first half, we executed our plays well,” Roberts said. “I think everybody got to touch the ball, everybody was moving, finding the open shooters, getting the ball inside, doing what we needed to execute.”
Sophomore RaeQuan Battle also got going early, but had two made three-pointers wiped off the board because of illegal screens set by the UW forwards.
The Huskies also showed up on defense, holding the Utes (1-0, 1-0 Pac-12) to just 36.4% from the floor including just 3-of-13 from beyond the arc. Utah sharpshooter Alfonso Plummer didn’t hit his first three until the seven-minute mark.
“We were cutting harder, we were moving faster, and we were sharing the ball,” Hopkins said.
Washington couldn’t hold the lead for the entire quarter though, and Utah clawed its way back into the game because of the UW’s turnovers. The Utes scored 15 points of the Huskies’ 13 turnovers in the first half, and entered halftime with a 37-32 lead.
Then, just like in its first two games, Washington collapsed in the second half. A 6-0 Utah run out of the break created some separation, but the 11-0 run pushed the Utes’ lead all the way to 23. Utah caught fire on offense, shooting 51.6% from the field and 44.4% from deep led by Plummer, who finished the game with 21 points. The Utes also shared the ball, racking up 12 assists in the second half, five more than the Huskies total for the entire game.
Meanwhile, Washington couldn’t buy a basket, shooting 33.3% from the floor including a disastrous 2-of-14 from three-point range. Washington also struggled to get out in transition — something Hopkins said he wants to see more of — as the team was outscored on the fast break 21-10.
Green, who finished the night with a career-high 21 points, was one of only two players to register double-digits. The other, Roberts, also had a career-high with 12 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for his first career double-double.
“We just have to do a better job of executing and finishing the game all the way through,” Roberts, who ended the night with 12 points, said. “That’s what we have the next six days for, to prepare and get ready for the next game. It’s a learning experience.”
The Huskies will return to action searching for their first win when they return to Montlake to face cross-town rivals Seattle U Dec. 9, at 8 p.m.
Reach Sports Editor Andy Yamashita at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @ANYamashita
