The return of Cribby, remembering an old friend, and more from Lindsay Meggs' season-opening presser

Rain is falling, the temperature is under 50 degrees, and Mount Rainier hasn’t been visible for months which means one thing: Washington baseball season is here.
Last season, the Huskies finished in eighth place in the Pac-12, yet still had six players drafted to the MLB. Gone are longtime stalwarts Nick Kahle, Jordan Jones, Josh Burgmann, and Chris Micheles, but head coach Lindsay Meggs, now entering his 11th year at Washington, likes the way his team is built, even with all the turnover.
“There’s a high level of energy at practice which I think challenges the returning guys and the older guys,” he said. “Some of those new guys are going to be involved in a front line role so that can be unnerving for the coaching staff because they are untested. At the same time, it’s fun to coach those guys because you can’t give them enough so we’re going to have some growing pains.
“There are some guys that will be learning on the fly but that makes it interesting and fun.”
Here are some of the Daily’s takeaways from his first press conference of the season:
Once a Dawg, always a Dawg
This year has seen another coaching change for Meggs and the Huskies. After the College World Series run in 2018, assistant coach Donegal Fergus left to take the associate head coach role at Santa Barbara. This time, Washington lost pitching coach Jason Kelly, who left for the same role at Arizona State.
To replace Kelly, who had coached at the Diamond on Montlake since 2012, Meggs reached out to a familiar face.
“[Elliott Cribby]’s been great,” Meggs said. “He’s been a nice change for us. [Kelly] did a fantastic job for us. We were lucky to have him. We miss him, but at the same time, Elliott’s brought a different presence for us.”
Cribby played for the Huskies from 2006-08, lettering three times and making 70 appearances on the mound for the Huskies. After a five year stint at Seattle U, he spent the 2019 season at Purdue in the Big-10 before returning to the Pacific Northwest.
“I don’t know if there’s a person in this athletic department that feels more affection for this place than Elliott Cribby,” Meggs said. “He pitched here, his dad went here and played here. He loves this place and he’s been fantastic in terms of energy and just picked right up where JK left off.”
Remembering coach John Altobelli
Like many over the weekend, Meggs and the rest of the baseball team were left stunned by the sudden death of NBA superstar Kobe Bryant. But the team and the head coach were also left to mourn another one of the victims: John Altobelli.
“We had a great relationship,” Meggs said. “He was a great guy, a great family man, a great coach, was a good player at the University of Houston, so this is just a tough deal for everyone in the college baseball community.”
The head coach of Orange Coast College, Altobelli and Meggs have been friends since the early 90s when the latter was at the helm of Long Beach City College and they competed for junior college championships. Since then, Altobelli has sent players to Meggs at Chico State, Indiana State, and again at Washington. New transfers Tommy Williams and Davis Delorefice both played under Altobelli at Orange Coast last year
“That’s as difficult a circumstance for a 21-year-old kid — it’s difficult for a 57-year-old head coach when you lose a friend like that,” Meggs said. “But these guys I think they handled it about as well as they could.”
Other notes
- Though the Huskies have seen a lot of faces move on this season, the team will still feature some recognizable faces up the middle. Junior Braiden Ward, who has led the Pac-12 in steals in consecutive seasons, returns for his third year with the team, along with senior Ramon Bramasco, who started every game at shortstop last year. Junior Michael Petrie will take over catching duties after seeing substantial action last season as well.
- The Huskies also get an injury boost from the return of junior Christian Jones and junior Noah Hsue. Jones redshirted after having hand surgery before the 2019 season and Hsue suffered a torn ACL at Oregon last season. While Hsue is out, freshman Dalton Chandler will play second in his place.
- Meggs also announced sophomore David Rhodes would continue to start on Fridays, and last year’s closer Stevie Emanuels will move into the Saturday starter role. He didn’t name a particular pitcher for Sundays, but mentioned junior Jack DeCooman as a potential candidate.
- With Emanuels moved into the starting rotation, Meggs tapped junior Jack Enger, senior Leo Nierenberg, and Tacoma CC transfer Logan Gerling to anchor the bullpen.
