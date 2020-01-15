Struggling Washington looks to rebound against Oregon schools

Following a disappointing road trip to the Bay Area, the Washington men’s basketball team returns to Hec Ed in desperate need of a win. The Huskies (11-6, 1-3 Pac-12) lost to Stanford and California by a combined nine points and are still struggling to find a replacement for sophomore point guard Quade Green, who was ruled academically ineligible last week.
"We had so many different lineups in there that it looked like scrambled eggs at times," head coach Mike Hopkins told the Associated Press after the 61-55 loss to the Cardinal. “That's what happens when you lose a guy like Quade. Elijah [Hardy] did a good job, on defense especially, but he had a couple breakdowns. It's a tough situation to be in. It's hard to lose your starter."
Hardy made his first career start against Stanford, scoring two points and turning the ball over three times in 31 minutes. But despite Hopkins’ praise for him after the game, it was sixth man Jamal Bey who started at point in Green’s absence against Cal two days later.
Bey had 12 points, five rebounds, and two assists in 33 minutes against the Bears, but the Huskies still lost to a Bears team that lost to Santa Clara by 19 in the nonconference season.
The loss of Green has had two major impacts on the UW’s offense. In his absence, Washington has had a combined 15 assists. In the same timeframe, they’ve turned the ball over 34 times. In the 15 games he played, Green led the team in assists per game at 5.3 and still ranks No. 52 in the nation with an assist-to-turnover ratio of 2.26. According to KenPom, 35% of Washington's made field goals were assisted by the sophomore.
The other part of Green’s game the Huskies have missed is his shot from range. Washington’s three-point shooting has been nothing short of abysmal since the beginning of conference play, ranking dead-last in the Pac-12 in three-point shooting percentage in four games. Green was the only player shooting above 30% behind the arc.
"We did a good job finding the shooters in the first half; we made it very difficult for them," Hopkins told the Associated Press. "In the second half, we had a couple breakdowns and they made a couple of end-of-clock shots. Then we missed some free throws down the stretch. When you're on the road, you've just got to keep scoring."
Though things that haven’t looked good since Green was ruled ineligible, there is a chance that the Huskies have been able to use this week of practice to adjust their system and improve.
But this week’s matchup will be tough for a team in transition like Washington. On Thursday, they take on an Oregon State team that dismantled a more-talented Arizona squad 82-65. Two days later, Washington welcomes No. 8 Oregon, the team that beat them in the Pac-12 championship game last year.
If that wasn’t tough enough for the Huskies, this weekend becomes even more crucial because it will be the only time Washington gets to play the Oregon schools in the regular season. And with limited chances to raise their RPI against a school of Oregon’s quality, this weekend could have major implications for the Huskies’ suddenly fading tournament hopes.
Reach Assistant Sports Editor Andy Yamashita at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @ANYamashita
