UW defense falls short after fantastic first quarter

The Washington women’s basketball teamed opened up against No. 21 Arizona in a dominating fashion, but the defense was unable to hold the lead through the remaining three quarters in its 66-58 loss.
The Huskies (10-7, 2-4 Pac-12) only allowed three field goals in the first half, and forced nine turnovers by the Wildcats (15-3, 4-3 Pac-12). They were able to do this by showing many different defensive looks including the 2-3 zone, 3-2 zone, 1-3-1 trap and even presses at times.
“I felt like we were cleaning up the defensive glass, we were able to play downhill and in transition, we made the extra pass and we took care of the basketball,” head coach Jody Wynn said.
In that first quarter, Rita Pleskevich was able to get two steals in the backcourt and convert the basket on the other end. Those four points were part of the UW’s 13 points off turnovers in the opening 10 minutes.
“I think overall we just came in with a lot of energy and we really relied on our defense to help get our offense going, get some steals, get them to turn the ball over, and just get out in transition, make some open shots, and we just were feeling good in that first quarter,” Mai-Loni Henson said.
The defense then stalled in the second quarter; it only forced three turnovers and the Wildcats poured in 21 points. Arizona guard Aari McDonald<CQ> was the catalyst, driving through Huskies and getting to the free throw line four times, as well as contribute 15 points by the halftime break.
The Wildcats continued their comeback in the third quarter, and McDonald poured in six more points. By the end of the game, she got to the free throw line nine times.
The fouls called was one of the largest disparities of the game. The Wildcats scored 22 of their 29 points from the free throw line, whereas the Huskies only got 10 attempts from the charity stripe and knocked down seven.
“We just have to keep moving our feet, and know that Aari McDonald that she’s one of the best players in the country,” Henson said. “She’s really fast and she’s really shifty so we got to be able to contain her in the full court, and do a better job at that.”
After starting the game with just three turnovers in the first quarter, the Dawgs coughed up the ball 18 more times throughout the rest of the game. The Wildcats finished the game with 23 points off turnovers, with many of those points coming at the free throw line.
“I thought what happened to us was we turned the ball over,” Wynn said. “We turned the ball over, they went downhill and we fouled, sent them to the line thirty times, so we made more field goals than them, more threes than them, we outrebounded them.”
In the fourth quarter, Washington showed more help on McDonald by going into more half-court defensive sets. The UW limited her scoring to only four points in the period, but two of which came at the free-throw line in the final minute.
“I thought we did a really good job for three quarters of the game, staying in our gaps, and playing her with one-and-a-half players,” Wynn said. “Just trying to contain her penetration, she just went downhill too much in the second half.”
Washington will now hit the road, where it will face UCLA on Friday at 7 p.m. and USC on Sunday at 12 p.m.
Reach reporter Josh Eddy at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @JoshTreEddy
