Fast start paces UW to bounceback victory over Hawai’i

It wasn’t pretty in the third quarter, but fortunately for the No. 23 Washington football team, it was able to put enough points on the board in the first quarter alone to get a 52-20 victory over Hawai’i Saturday night.
The Huskies (2-1, 0-1 Pac-12) rocketed out to a 38-0 lead in the first half thanks to three touchdowns from quarterback Jacob Eason and rushing touchdowns from Sean McGrew and Richard Newton. It appeared that the Dawgs had already run away with it before the Rainbow Warriors (2-1) put together a touchdown drive right before the half ended to get points on the board.
It was the second time in three weeks the Huskies have allowed a touchdown drive in the final minutes of the first half.
“It was really nice to build a lead,” Petersen said. “I don’t think that happens most every game, and I think that was really important for this game, because Hawai’i can score. They can control the ball from you and they can score quickly… I was really pleased that we were scoring when we had the ball.”
To begin the second half, UH kept up the pressure, putting together a five-minute, 43-second touchdown drive to begin the half, and then after a UW three-and-out, added another long scoring drive that cut the deficit to 18 points headed into the fourth quarter.
On the ensuing drive, the Huskies quelled any sort of comeback with a near-five minute drive in the fourth quarter that put the game firmly out of reach. Washington finished the day with a touchdown drive in the final five minutes that was capped off by Newton’s third touchdown of the night on the ground in which he reached toward the goal line while being dragged down by a defender.
After a disastrous offensive performance in the red zone a week ago against Cal, the Huskies were able to address those issues with strong running from Newton and the rest of the UW tailbacks.
“We really took it as a learning opportunity,” tight end Hunter Bryant said. “We made some critical mistakes last week that if we didn’t make it would have been different. This week, we were locked in on the little things, the details.”
Bryant finished the game with five receptions for 115 yards, and a long touchdown on the first drive of the game. The details the Huskies focused on helped them finish 4-for-4 in the red zone, with three of those scores coming in the form of seven points.
“Just moving on, learning from that game, correcting what we did wrong and going out there and doing what we do,” Eason said. “I was proud of the guys for bouncing back and having a great game.”
On top of a strong bounceback offensive performance, the UW defense finally generated the turnover it was desperately looking for, and it came in short order. Senior Myles Bryant picked off Warriors’ quarterback Cole McDonald on the second play of UH’s first offensive drive, and then later got the best of him again when he snatched the ball away from a would-be receiver.
Bryant said that defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake’s hard week of prep had them ready to be on the attack against the Warriors’ run and shoot.
“Every week of preparation is pretty hard,” Bryant said. “He just told us that we’re going to have to go out in practice and get our hands on the ball, whether that be pass breakups or interceptions. We ended up doing that this past week, and then it happened in the game, so credit to [Lake].”
The Dawgs ended up with a third interception in the form of a tipped pass that fell right into the hands of true freshman safety Cameron Williams. That pick was Williams’ first as a Husky. On top of three interceptions, the Huskies added four pass break-ups.
Now the UW has to look ahead to its first road matchup of the year when they head to Provo, Utah to take on BYU next Saturday, fresh off an upset victory over No. 24 USC.
Reach Sports Editor Alec Dietz at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @AlecDietz
