Washington’s bench emerges at just the right time heading into Bay Area trip

In a loss to UCLA, the Washington men’s basketball team’s bench put up just nine points, and aside from sophomore Elijah Hardy, was outscored while on the court. In the UW’s ensuing win against USC, it got 17 points off its bench.
Leading the charge was redshirt freshman forward Nate Roberts who grabbed seven rebounds and scored seven points. By the time he left the court for the last time, the Huskies (11-4, 1-1 Pac-12) were outscoring the Trojans by 23 points while he was on the floor.
The Huskies produced double-digit steals and blocks for the first time against a conference opponent and the bench, led by Roberts, was a big reason why.
“It was his energy that he brought to the game,” head coach Mike Hopkins said. “If we believe you’re going to impact the game, you’re going to play. Every game is different. This week it’s going to be a heck of a challenge, but we’re excited about that challenge.”
For just the second time all season, the Huskies will play a true road game this Thursday against Stanford in Palo Alto and then follow that with another road contest across the San Francisco Bay against Cal on Saturday. With a team as young as Washington, Hopkins has appeared to find a couple of bench contributors that can make winning plays in a pinch.
Along with Roberts, Hardy has provided a spark off the bench in small plays, including a made-jumper that Hopkins called out during media availability this week, and mostly just providing a spark and energy off the bench when the starters need it.
“It’s hard to play six or eight minutes,” Hopkins said. “But he’s done a heck of a job, I mean he’s impacted winning for us in the moments that he’s played. It’s hard, but I tell him all the time, ‘Don’t let me be a coach that takes away from your confidence, I want the most confident Elijah Hardy.’”
To go along with Jamal Bey, who is Washington’s leading contributor off the bench, Hopkins has found a small group of guys including Hardy, Roberts, and freshman RaeQuan Battle, who can fill the team’s needs whenever they need a specific skill set.
The Roberts’ revelation, in particular, comes at a much-needed time for the Huskies, who have been outrebounded on the offensive glass in 11 straight contests, dating back over a month. In just 22 minutes on Sunday, the redshirt freshman was second on the team in defensive rebounds behind Isaiah Stewart and Jaden McDaniels.
“The thing that I was more excited about was, you know, you always question a young guy’s ability on the defensive end, he was defending, he was rebounding,” Hopkins said. “When you look at our potential and what our problems were, it was defensive rebounding. He’s a physical guy who's a great rebounder. To see him play good defense and rebound — him scoring was just an addition. That’s going to help us become better.”
With its starters essentially locked into place, Hopkins has finally seen his bench players emerge into roles that could help the Huskies in March. The trick now is to be consistent and bring that energy and production on a nightly basis. After all the hard work he put into the offseason, Roberts is finally seeing it pay dividends and into more minutes, potentially.
“Be ready for your opportunity, and when you get it, thrive,” Hopkins said.
