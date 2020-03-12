Local pitchers lead Washington baseball into conference play

The Washington baseball team flies into Los Angeles to take on USC this weekend, gliding into its inaugural series of Pac-12 play behind a fierce tailwind of home-grown, competition-driven pitching.
“The mantra of our pitching staff is that they’re competing in the group, and they’re not satisfied,” pitching coach Elliott Cribby said. “We call it the ‘Pacman theory’ – just keep chompin’ until the game’s over, pitch-to-pitch.”
Anchored by junior starters Jack Enger (2-1) and Stevie Emanuels (3-1), the Huskies (9-6) and its first-year pitching coach wrapped up non-conference play with the third-ranked ERA (2.54) in the Pac-12 and second-fewest runs allowed (49).
“Cribby always harps on consistency with getting ahead, just throwing a lot of strikes,” Enger said. “I always try to throw my fastball early and get ahead with that.”
Emanuels, on the other hand, has confounded hitters with an untouchable slider, asserting himself firmly atop the Pac-12 strikeout leaderboard with 38 on the young season.
“I think when you’re able to command two pitches you usually have a lot of success,” Emanuels said. “It’s just getting ahead in the counts and being able to mix well.”
Enger and Emanuels boast ERAs of 1.88 and 0.79 respectively on the season, including a combined two walks in their last 14 innings-pitched. At 6’4” and 6’5”, the towering duo epitomizes the consistency and competitiveness of a largely inexperienced, locally driven unit.
And while the starting duo have been dominant from the first inning, a couple local relievers are paying dividends on the other end. Junior reliever Gabe Smith (1-1) from Bonney Lake, Washington has locked down hitters as an eighth-inning set-up man, allowing zero runs, just one hit, and two walks in 9 2/3 innings of relief.
Meanwhile, another junior transfer, Logan Gerling, out of Gig Harbor, Washington plays swiss army knife for Cribby’s staff, having scattered six earned runs in 17 2/3 innings both as a member of the rotation and the bullpen.
“We have an entirely new rotation on the mound. And a lot of these guys – they’re local kids,” Cribby said. “When you have the opportunity to wear the purple-and-gold and come out here, there’s a sense of wanting to work hard and give back to your community.”
The local success, though, starts at the top of the rotation. Both Bellevue natives, the formidable duo of Enger and Emanuels exemplify and inspire inter-staff competition with their ambition and cool-headed demeanor.
“Those guys have been working really hard. They want to be challenged. I think the competition with themselves has been great,” Cribby said. “It also pushes our entire pitching staff because they know that those guys are pretty good at what they do – how they go about their business when they’re out there on the mound.”
This weekend, the UW staff will face its toughest task — keeping up with the USC rotation. Not a single Trojan pitcher with more than 10 innings under his belt possesses an ERA over 4.00, and their top two starters clock in with ERAs at 1.12 and 1.20 through 39 total innings.
Cribby discussed his players’ excitement towards competing in the fun-but-realistic atmosphere on the Huskies’ staff. The community, he reiterated, is enhanced by the shared experience of so many players developing their skills right here, in the greater Seattle area.
Now, they’re taking that pride with them to Southern California.
“The word that we always preach – and it’s the hardest thing to do in life – is just be consistent,” Cribby said. “That’s one thing we’ve been talking about – we’re going to be the best strike-throwing team in the country. It’s just believing in that and watching it come to fruition.”
Reach reporter Nick Mendro at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @m_mendro
