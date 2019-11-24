‘He’s just scratching the surface’: Jaden McDaniels breaks out in UW’s win over San Diego

While it was Isaiah Stewart who led the No. 25 Washington men’s basketball team in scoring, the UW finally got a significant offensive contribution from fellow freshman Jaden McDaniels in an 88-69 win over San Diego.
The duo scored the first 10 points for the Huskies (5-1) and led the way the entire night en route to 45 combined points, with McDaniels shooting a blistering 70% from the floor with two made threes.
“You have to let the artist paint,” head coach Mike Hopkins said. “You have to teach them, it has to be less dribbles, it has to be more precise… we got him on the elbow, we got him out, we got him some space on the three-point line. With space he’s pretty remarkable.”
Struggling with his shot so far this season, McDaniels was shooting just under 34% from the floor through Washington’s first five games, and turning the ball over 4.2 times per contest. Sunday night, after stressing all week on valuing the ball, McDaniels had just three turnovers, and the Huskies finished with 10 as a team.
With McDaniels and Stewart leading the way, the UW knocked down seven of its 17 three-point attempts and scored a season-high 88 on the Toreros.
“We’ve seen it in practice, we just haven’t had one in a game,” Hopkins said of the offensive performance. “For longer periods of time today we shared it, we moved better and we pushed it in transition. We had a better offensive rhythm. This team has a lot of potential there’s not getting around it, but they were really good tonight.”
But despite a dominant performance from its freshmen, Washington also had strong contributions from sophomore Quade Green, who finished with 10 assists, and Nahziah Carter, who dropped 16 points of his own. McDaniels said that there has been an adjustment this season in terms of creating for others after carrying most of the scoring load in high school, but that with playmakers all around him the team is starting to gel.
“We’ll play better if we’re on the same page and doing well but it’s not just us,” McDaniels said of him and Stewart. “Everybody has to be on the same page. I feel like if everyone’s clicking if everyone’s being unselfish, we can be hard to stop.”
Green’s 10 assists were a season high, and made up half of Washington’s 20 total assists. An elite scorer in high school, the sophomore transfer from Kentucky has taken a backseat scoring role behind other players on the Huskies’ roster.
“The kid can score and he’s sacrificing for the betterment of the team,” Hopkins said. “That’s how this team is going to win. It’s not going to be one particular guy, it’s going to be a group of guys playing for something greater than themselves.”
But now comes the tricky part. The Huskies got off to their best start six games into the season, and finally got the offense rolling through a whole game, but have to continue that success into the rest of the homestand. Certainly, having a guy like McDaniels producing at a high-level helps that.
“He was really, really efficient today,” Hopkins said. “We got him the ball in better areas, got him a couple wide-open threes, that’s always nice. He’s such a good defensive player, he’s just scratching the surface.”
