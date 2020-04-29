Floor rotation reflects on shortened season and success

The 39-by-39-foot-wide floor can be an enormous space for a small human to cover.
The event, which consists of a 90-second routine, allows a gymnast to perform a variety of acrobatic moves that can range from handsprings to aerials and somersaults. But for Washington gymnastics, the floor exercise also generates the most energy, enthusiasm, and interaction from the gymnasts and crowd at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
“I find that floor is the easiest event compared to the other three; it’s the hardest to fall off of,” senior Maya Washington said. “It is pretty easy to generate enough energy to compete on the floor particularly in Alaska Airlines Arena.”
Floor has long been a strength for the Huskies, and in the midst of one of their most successful seasons, the exercise continued to be one of Washington’s greatest highlights. The UW tied for fourth in the nation on the event with an average score of 49.435.
The Huskies also earned its second highest score in program history at an away meet against Denver with a 49.600, just a bit off from its program record of a 49.725 from 2005.
“Our last time competing for the 2020 season we put up a huge floor score in Denver,” Washington said. “It felt good that we made our last time competing together count, even though we didn’t know it’d be our last.”
An underlying theme for the Huskies in the 2020 season was drilling down on the details during practice and translating their skills to the floor. While the UW applied this mentality to each event, it was crucial for the floor to put the details ahead of the endurance.
Assistant coach Chad Wiest worked closely with the floor gymnasts in practice and drew the team’s mentality to making a commitment in creating small changes and being confident in their abilities.
“We build their endurance so well that they are never worried about making a tumbling pass during a routine [and] that in return gives their mind the freedom to be able to focus on the small details,” Wiest said. “When they get to the competition it has already become second nature, and they are able to get out there and do their thing.”
The lineup for the floor for the 2019-20 season usually consisted of seniors Michaela Nelson, Evanni Roberson, Kristyn Hoffa, and Washington, making up four of the six required gymnasts. With most of the lineup being in their last season of competition, the floor became something special to them in return.
“I remember feeling like our team was on fire and we were unstoppable,” Washington said.
One thing that differentiates the floor exercise from the other events, aside from technicalities, is the music and choreography that goes into each performance. The upbeat and intense energy illustrates the gymnast’s confidence and gets the crowd moving.
“Floor is where you can really show your personality to everyone [because] you get to choose your own music and work with the choreographer to get a routine that you love,” Hoffa said. “I think the crowd likes to watch the floor and get energy from floor routines because of the music.”
Hoffa, who came back for a fifth year after a string of injuries, made it a mission to earn a perfect 10.000 on the floor. While she earned a few 10.000s from some judges, her closest score came down to a career-high 9.975.
“I wanted to go out there and hit a 10.0 quality routine every time,” Hoffa said. “I would pump myself up and then talk to Chad and Allie [Smith] right before my routine.”
Another standout on the floor, Washington earned an All-American honors this season, scoring higher than 9.850 for every single meet except one. She has been performing in the event since her sophomore year and averaged a 9.890 for the 2020 season, the third-highest in program history.
The Huskies floor strong performance has seen improvement in the past two years, including a memorable routine during the regional competition at Penn State in 2018 where the team earned a 49.350.
While it was considered a score on the higher end at the time, the Huskies’ team score this season didn’t drop below a 49.250.
Prior to taking the floor, the team has a chant before each gymnast’s routine that prepares their confident and energetic mentality.
“In our team huddle before the event we always say, ‘tight aggressive tumbling, hold landings, and have fun,’” Wiest said.
The overall floor performance capped off the strong, yet shortened season for the Huskies as they were unable to compete for the Pac-12 Championship or regional competition.
While most of the floor gymnasts were seniors, the team looks forward to the underclassmen to carry their spirited and consistent performance into the 2021 season.
“I want the underclassmen to understand and reach the potential they have on the competition floor,” Roberson said. “I knew from the start of the season we had the potential to be a top team in the Pac-12 and the nation and I was looking forward to this team proving that in 2020.”
Reach reporter Monserrat Villaseñor at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @monsevillas
