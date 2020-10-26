Pro Husky Highlights: Murphy makes an impact, Taylor makes the cut

Athletes don’t stop repping the UW after they leave Seattle. Welcome to this week’s edition of Pro Husky Highlights, where The Daily recaps the exploits of former Washington athletes every Monday while we wait for the return of college athletics.
Byron Murphy: Arizona Cardinals, NFL
The Arizona Cardinals took down the Dallas Cowboys in a dominant defensive performance starring former Washington cornerback Byron Murphy. Since being drafted in 2019, Murphy has slotted into the Cardinals defense as a starter.
In his first Monday Night Football appearance, the former Huskies corner completed seven tackles and recovered a fumble. Murphy was tasked with a tough matchup against star rookie receiver CeeDee Lamb, whom he held to 64 yards. The Cardinals defense, led by Murphy and fellow former Husky Budda Baker, held the Cowboys to only 10 points.
Dawg DBs are flying around on MNF— WestCoastCFB (@WestCoastCFB) October 20, 2020
Byron Murphy recovers an Ezekiel Elliot fumble
pic.twitter.com/0wKTKQW77n
Murphy burst onto the radar of NFL scouts after an impressive sophomore season with the Huskies, recording 58 total tackles in 14 games. That same season, the Huskies went on to win the Pac-12 Championship and earned their first Rose Bowl appearance since 2001.
Nick Taylor: PGA
After being cut from his previous two tournaments this October, Nick Taylor tied for 61st in the CJ Cup. The Winnipeg native had a total of 16 birdies in the tournament, joint-25th most.
Taylor had an impressive 2020 season, coming in first place in a tournament on the PGA Tour for the second time in his career. In addition to winning the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February, he made the cut 11 times out of the 18 tournaments he played.
Taylor was the average stroke leader for three straight seasons at Washington before turning pro in 2010. As one of the best all-time golfers to play for the Huskies, Taylor also has the fourth most all-time top ten finishes, in addition to ranking third among all-time UW medalists. Taylor played in last weekend’s ZOZO championship and tied for 63rd.
Reach reporter Luka Kučan at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @luka_kucan
Like what you’re reading? Support high quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.