UW can’t recreate magic against Arizona in another close loss

For just a second, it seemed like the the Washington men’s basketball team had finally made it over the summit.
Trailing 70-69, freshman Jaden McDaniels picked the ball up in the corner for the Huskies (12-10, 2-7 Pac-12). He drove hard down the baseline, and was met by a wall of Arizona defenders, but instead of rising to shoot, McDaniels fired the ball to the opposite wing, right into the hands of fellow freshman RaeQuan Battle, who nailed a three over Arizona phenom Nico Mannion to put Washington up 72-70 with 1:45 left to play.
With former UW sharpshooter Dominic Green in the building, for that one instance, it felt like the Huskies might finally have done enough to win a close game, something that has evaded them all season.
Instead, Battle’s shot was the last bucket the Huskies made as a pair of Wildcat (14-6, 4-3 Pac-12) free throws and a well-timed Jemarl Baker Jr. three-pointer gave Washington its fourth consecutive loss and seventh in conference. Washington’s last two shots consisted of contested threes from Battle and freshman Marcus Tsohonis, who airballed with three seconds left on the clock.
Washington has lost games against UCLA, Stanford, Cal, Oregon, Utah, and now Arizona by a combined 18 points.
“We just got to know what to do at the end of the game,” Battle said. “We got to finish out stronger. Obviously all of our games have been close, we just have to be able to finish.”
The Huskies set a new season high with 14 made threes against the Wildcats, but needed every single one after a quiet night from forward Isaiah Stewart. The freshman had nine points and 11 rebounds in 36 minutes as Arizona sent a three-man rotation of Zeke Nnaji, Ira Lee, and Christian Koloko to deny him the ball. Stewart was fouled four times and the trio combined for six fouls while guarding the paint.
But Washinton’s three-point shooting, led by Battle’s 14-point day and junior Nahziah Carter’s 3-of-6 performance from deep, meant the Huskies were only down 36-33 at the break. And after a 17-5 run to open the second half that culminated in a rhythm three from Stewert, the UW led by nine with 15 minutes left in the game.
It was too much time. Arizona began chipping away through Mannion, who added eight of his 16 points in the second half, and especially Baker, who led the Wildcats with 17 points off the bench — 14 of which came after the break and had a game high plus-14. A Kentucky transfer, Baker went 5-of-8 from the floor with four threes and two rebounds.
“I felt like we’re just not doing a good enough job defending the shooters,” head coach Mike Hopkins said. “That’s what we do, and tonight we didn’t do it to the level that we need to do it.”
Many of the same problems that have haunted the Huskies all season reared their heads again. Washington turned the ball over 17 times, with four each from Carter, McDaniels, and junior Hameir Wright, who fouled out the possession after Battle’s go-ahead three. The Huskies also gave up 10 threes to Arizona and 12 offensive rebounds.
“We’ve just got to stay focused when it comes down to it,” Carter said. “We did a really good job taking away the three for the rest of the game until the last six minutes. We just have to have a little more sense of urgency at the end.”
Besides Battle, the Huskies got 13 points from Carter and a dozen from both Wright and McDaniels. The latter also led the team with five assists and the former tied his season-high for points in a game.
“We’re just making mistakes on both ends,” Hopkins said. “We’re allowing it to kinda fester. I just kept telling the guys, ‘You’ve gotta have a short term memory in this thing,’ Leading up to this game it was short term memory, be loose, have fun, we’re gonna make mistakes but we have to move on. Just learn from it and try to get better.”
The Huskies will return to Hec Ed Pavilion on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. to take on Arizona State.
Reach Assistant Sports Editor Andy Yamashita at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @ANYamashita
