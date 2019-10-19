Instant reaction/analysis from UW vs. Oregon

The No. 25 Washington football team led for most of the day, but the Huskies couldn’t hold on late, losing 35-31 to No. 12 Oregon.
The turning point
A Washington offense that ended the first half about as well as it could scored to open up the second, then ground to an absolute halt. Meanwhile, Oregon was just getting heated up. After forcing a second consecutive three-and-out, the Ducks rolled their way down the field, needing just four plays to get into the red zone. Another four after that, they were in the end zone to take the lead.
UW player of the game: Terrell Bynum
Fans have been wanting Jacob Eason to spread the ball around more receivers, but they probably weren’t thinking of Terrell Bynum as the solution. With Aaron Fuller missing the entire first half with an injury, Bynum became Eason’s primary target, racking up a team-high four catches in the first two quarters. He finished with six catches for 43 yards.
One key number: 128
Washington did a decent job of containing the Oregon tailbacks in the first half, but the run defense collapsed in the second. The Ducks ran for 128 yards in the final two quarters (not counting kneel-downs at the end of the game) en route to three second-half touchdowns.
What’s next for UW?
Washington will finally draw its first of two byes this season, becoming the final Pac-12 team to get a week off. Two weeks from today, the Dawgs will return to take on preseason Pac-12 South favorite Utah. But they'll do so without much of any hope of winning the North and defending their conference crown
